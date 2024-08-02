Home > Entertainment Miss Teen USA Crowns New Winner Addie Carver Amid Organization's Controversy The title has been vacant since UmaSofia Srivastava's resignation in May. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 2 2024, 10:18 a.m. ET Source: Getty images

Mississippi's Addie Carver, a 17-year-old dance teacher and cheerleader, was crowned Miss Teen USA on Thursday, August 1 — a title that has stood vacant since the previous winner's controversial resignation in May 2024. Indeed, earlier this year, both Miss Teen USA winner UmaSofia Srivastava and Miss USA winner Noelia Voigt both relinquished their titles in an unprecedented move that brought the organization into the throes of contention.

Article continues below advertisement

Noelia originally cited mental health as her reason for stepping down, but when UmaSofia followed in her footsteps just days later, they could no longer deny that there was much more going on behind the scenes.

Source: GETTY IMAGES (L-R) Miss USA Assistant National Director, Jillian Spano, Miss Teen USA 2023, UmaSofia Srivastava, Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt and Miss USA/Teen USA Assistant National Director & Partnerships, Christina Lee

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Miss Teen USA's controversy.

For the first time in the organization's long history, the title of Miss Teen USA stood vacant for months on end after 2023 winner UmaSofia Srivastava's resignation. The title was offered to first runner-up Stephanie Skinner, per CNN, but she declined it. In a statement posted to UmaSofia's Instagram page, she told fans her reason for stepping down.

"After months of grappling with this decision, I have made the choice to resign from the title of Miss Teen USA 2023," she said. "After careful consideration, I've decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization."

Article continues below advertisement

Though no further details were made available at the time, CNN later obtained Miss USA Noelia Voigt's resignation letter, which contained a plethora of complaints and allegations against the organization: "In it, she alleged delays in receiving prizes and a 'toxic work environment' that 'at best, is poor management and, at worst, is bullying and harassment.' She also claimed to have been sexually harassed during a public appearance due to the organization’s failure to provide an 'effective handler.'"