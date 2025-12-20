Model Ccinnamon Slams Estranged Father for Fabricating Serious Car Accident The shocker? Ccinnamon has a driving record so pristine she has never even received a parking ticket. By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 20 2025, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: Ccinnamon

Ccinnamon was slurping broccoli cheddar soup while watching anime when her father decided to stage a fictional car wreck.

Article continues below advertisement

Ranting about her “daddy issues” on TikTok, the redhead bombshell said she was watching the beloved manga series Attack on Titan when she received a sudden phone call from her little brother. It came from her dad, a man she says she hasn't spoken to in years.

While most estranged parents usually get back in touch to reconnect or ask for money from their successful child, Ccinnamon’s father had other plans. Apparently that meant fabricating a high-speed accident involving one of her nonexistent boyfriends. Yes, plural.

Article continues below advertisement

"Boyfriends? I don't even have one,” she said. “What do you mean boyfriends? Where are they? Where? He literally made up some c--p."

The shocker? Ccinnamon has a driving record so pristine she has never even received a parking ticket. Meanwhile, she’s processing a hoax from her father between bites of soup.

Article continues below advertisement

A successful content creator and model, Ccinnamon is known for her long red locks and fascinating backstory. At 18, she walked out of a Maine orphanage with no safety net or financial literacy, left to fend for herself.

Article continues below advertisement

While everyone else her age was studying for the SATs and touring colleges, she was figuring out life on her own and struggling to pay rent. Within months, however, she built a content empire that now funds her life.

In recent months, the domestic violence survivor-turned-creator has been raising awareness of the pitfalls of children’s homes. “Even though these kids might not have the family to show them how important they are in this world, I know that a determined community can do an even better job,” she said.