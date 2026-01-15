Model Ember Snow Enters Pre-Production on Sci-Fi Horror Feature 'Replay' A deadly virus sweeps through a group of young friends, inflicting such unbearable pain that victims either take their own lives or beg for release. By Distractify Staff Published Jan. 14 2026, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Ember Snow

Ember Snow is officially in pre-production on Replay, a new sci-fi horror feature slated to film in 2026 in Los Angeles and Boston. The project marks Snow’s most ambitious mainstream move to date, with a proposed $1M budget and a fully developed pitch deck and investor prospectus now in circulation.

A deadly virus sweeps through a group of young friends, inflicting such unbearable pain that victims either take their own lives or beg for release. When two detectives arrive at a scene filled with burning bodies, they must piece together the group’s final hours through recovered footage and the lone survivor’s testimony. Replay combines fast-paced survival horror with a grounded found-footage approach, and Snow’s team is finalizing the script and early visual plan while continuing conversations with investors. Casting updates will be announced as the project moves further into pre-production.

The film is being positioned for high-level festival premieres before pursuing theatrical and streaming distribution. In addition to interest from single-source financiers, the team is also open to multi-investor partnerships designed to minimize risk and increase accessibility for backers.

“This script has been sitting in my heart for years, and I’ve wanted to bring it to life since the first time I read it,” said Snow. “It’s intense, it’s terrifying, and it forces the characters to confront their own mortality in such a short span of time. I’ve worked on smaller productions before, but Replay is the leap I’ve been working toward my entire career. The chance to build something on this scale, and potentially open a new lane for myself as a filmmaker, means everything to me.”