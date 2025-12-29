Model Forrest Smith Gets Banned From Family Christmas Over Bikini Pics, Buys Revenge Presents Smith's gambit is a brushstroke of charitable spite, a masterclass in killing them with kindness while maintaining just enough edge to prove a point By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 29 2025, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: Forrest Smith

Forrest Smith's punishment? A family Christmas exile. Her crime? Posting the same harmless beach photos millions of women share on Instagram daily.

The message was clear: the model’s Instagram, featuring standard-issue bikini photos, made her too morally corrupt for family Christmas. Her aunt, a devout Catholic, informed her she couldn't risk exposing her children to Smith's "life choices." The disinvite was swift, absolute and delivered coldly via text.

“When my aunt sent me this text, I was excited to hear from her, and thought she wanted to catch up,” Smith recalls. “Then I read it and I was like, “Wow, all because I post photos she doesn’t like?’”

Most people would retreat, send a passive-aggressive response or vent to friends. Smith, however, chose psychological warfare wrapped in wrapping paper. Her revenge plot, she says, is to buy extremely generous Christmas gifts for all nine of her aunt's children and watch her squirm.

It's the kind of petty brilliance that makes you want to grab popcorn. The woman who deemed her too scandalous for her kids will now have to explain why Aunt Forrest just became their favorite relative.

The kicker? When her aunt lectured her about life choices, Smith fired back with an observation about her aunt's choices. Specifically, having nine children. The response was surgical, turning the judgment back on itself.