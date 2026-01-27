Model Laura Opens Up About Dropping 120 Lbs After Leaving Her Cheating Husband Before the viral fame, she was the "chubby kid" enduring bullying and trying to make a relationship with her high school sweetheart work. By Distractify Staff Published Jan. 27 2026, 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Laura

Most people assume top-tier models spent their youth scouting agencies or rigorously counting almonds. Laura spent hers in culinary school while navigating a marriage that began when she was just 19.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the Alabama-based content creator know her as the woman who RapCaviar claimed was the mother of rapper Latto, leading to 15 million people viewing the page’s post. However, before the viral fame and the fitness advice, she was the "chubby kid" enduring heavy bullying and trying to make a relationship with her high school sweetheart work.

Source: Laura

Article continues below advertisement

That seven-year romance did not end with a happily-ever-after, but with a bomb dropped on its very foundation. She discovered he was cheating, and the betrayal sparked one of the most aggressive physical transformations in the influencing space.

Laura walked away from the marriage and proceeded to drop 120 pounds. She did not use surgery or quick-fix prescriptions. She lost the weight entirely through lifestyle changes.

Article continues below advertisement

“I got a personal training degree and fell in love with fitness,” she recalls. “I started in fitness content and grew my love for influencing by helping other women lose weight. Now I aim to be a light for them.”

Source: Laura

Article continues below advertisement

This pivot wasn't merely aesthetic for Laura, who realized her journey could serve as a blueprint for others. She traded her chef's apron for a personal training degree to ensure her methods were backed by science rather than just heartbreak. Now she balances a thriving modeling career with content designed to help women replicate her success.