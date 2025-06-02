Colorado Terror Suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman's Home Was Raided by the FBI — Is He Married? Mohamed Sabry Soliman is suspected of attacking a group of peaceful protesters. By Joseph Allen Published June 2 2025, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: X/@JewsFightBack

Following news of a devastating attack on protesters who were raising awareness for Israeli hostages still held by Hamas, the FBI announced that it was raiding the home of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the chief suspect in the case. Soliman is accused of using Molotov cocktails and a flamethrower to attack the protesters, who ranged in age from their fifties to their eighties.

“The FBI is at a location in El Paso County, Colo., conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity related to the attack on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder,” the FBI's Denver field office posted on X (formerly Twitter). “As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional information is available at this time.” Following news of the raid, many want to know whether Soliman is married. Here's what we know.

Is Mohamed Sabry Soliman married?

Because the investigation into Soliman is still quite fresh, there's plenty that we don't know for sure. According to reporting from The New York Times, though, an unidentified woman was allowed to enter the home along with the FBI for the raid, and it's possible that that woman was Soliman's wife. Neighbors have also been quoted as saying that a family with three kids lived at the house, but they didn't know them well.

Soliman was arrested following the attack, which involved an attempt to burn a largely elderly group of people who were raising awareness about Israeli hostages still held by Hamas. He was reportedly waiting for them at one of the scheduled stops on their walk. Pictures show Soliman shirtless as he's being arrested, holding two bottles of liquid, which are suspected to have been part of a homemade incendiary device.

Soliman is an Egyptian national who is living in the United States on a Visa that expired in March. During the attack, Soliman reportedly yelled "Free Palestine," a suggestion that his motivation was the continued violence in Gaza being perpetrated by the Israeli government. What seems certain is that the attack will heighten the already fraught tensions inside the U.S. over the question of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Soliman has been charged with murder in the first degree.

Soliman has been charged with murder in the first degree.

The FBI has confirmed that Soliman has been charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, a charge that has perplexed some because authorities have not confirmed whether anyone died in the attack yet. Following the attack, Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett spoke out to condemn the violence and add that he was confident that justice in the case would be swift.