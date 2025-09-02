Molly Stewart Warns Fans About Vaping, Swaps It For Poolside Handstands In Bikini: ‘Sweat It Out’ “Seems like a healthy alternative. Your handstand skills are so great.” By Distractify Staff Published Sept. 2 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thisredheadissfw

Molly Stewart is proving that strength isn’t just physical — it’s mental too! In a short, striking video posted to Instagram, the adult film star and content creator was seen holding a steady handstand by the pool while wearing a dark green bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

What makes the feat even more impressive is that Molly spent a decade vaping before recently quitting, a decision that’s become part of her wellness journey. She’s even taken up running, joking on social media that she needed a new, healthier way to hurt herself

How Molly Stewart Copes Without Vaping

Beyond the balance and boldness, what caught fans’ attention was the reason behind Stewart’s new habit. Doing handstands is her way of replacing her “morning vape craving.” The online creator captioned the clip: “Sweat it out.”

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Are In Awe

The post racked up thousands of likes and dozens of supportive comments — many praising Stewart for the discipline and inspiration. “Absolutely sensational. You are achieving so so much progress,” one follower wrote.

Another chimed in, “Seems like a healthy alternative. Your handstand skills are so great.” And one enthusiastic fan added, “You’re inspiring me to do the same! I wanna be a handstand girlieeeee.”

Article continues below advertisement

For Stewart, whose career has spanned over a decade, this new chapter reflects something deeper — ownership — of her body, career, and daily choices.

Source: Instagram/@thisredheadissfw

Article continues below advertisement

Replacing Vices With Vision

It’s no secret that Stewart has been reshaping her life in recent years. After a tumultuous marriage and a financially devastating divorce, she reset her career by taking full control of her content and financial future.

“It gave me an opportunity to be able to chat more personally with my fans and find out what kind of content they were interested in,” she previously shared. “When I started focusing more on content and the personal interaction, things changed.”

Article continues below advertisement

The internet sensation’s taken that same focus and applied it to her well-being, too — choosing small daily actions that add up to major growth.

From Fight Or Flight To Handstand Mode

Stewart has been candid about how her early years in the industry were spent in “fight or flight” mode, especially during her former relationship. “I didn’t see much of a future back then… It was never enough, and I didn’t feel that I would ever get ahead,” she recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

But now, whether she’s flipping upside down in her backyard or building high-concept custom videos, Stewart is no longer surviving; she’s thriving.

A Body Crafted Through Independence

The shift is also a testament to how Stewart is channeling her energy into movement and mindfulness. Much like she builds her own videos — from script to lighting to final edit — her fitness journey is self-taught, self-directed, and self-powered.