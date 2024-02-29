Distractify
Home > Viral News > Trending

Mom Claps Back at Daughter's Teacher After She Shamed Her Eating Habits

"Evelyn has our permission to eat lunch in any order she chooses. None of her foods are ‘good’ or ‘bad’ — they are just food!"

Brandon Wetherbee - Author
By

Feb. 29 2024, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

The note the parent left the preschool teacher
Source: TikTok/@pezzi.shop

Any parent can attest to how difficult it is to feed a kid. One day they only want green things, the next day they won’t consider anything green. Sometimes they want all cold food. Sometimes it’s all hot food. Preferences wane and what’s beloved can be hated without rhyme or reason.

Article continues below advertisement

The TikTok account @pezzi.shop shared a short video featuring just a note taped to their daughter’s lunch box after the teacher potentially shamed the child's eating habits. It seems like a perfectly fine message.

Screenshots from @pezzi.shop's TikTok
Source: TikTok/@pezzi.shop
Article continues below advertisement

Are there good foods? Are there bad foods?

After being told, at least according to a 3-year-old, that the teacher told her she needed to eat non-dessert foods first, a couple of very patient parents left a note for their daughter’s teacher taped to the top of the preschooler's lunch box.

The note reads, “Hi! Evelyn has our permission to eat lunch in any order she chooses. None of her foods are ‘good’ or ‘bad’ — they are just food! Thanks! Caroline and Joey”

Article continues below advertisement

Seems like a reasonable message. When you read the story behind why they wrote the note, it’s a bit frustrating. From all perspectives this is frustrating.

Source: TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

The meat of the story is in the video description. “Here’s the story: My three-year-old came home from school yesterday, telling me that her teacher told her that she had to eat all of her 'good' foods before she ate her 'bad' foods. She couldn’t have her cookie before eating her sandwich and cucumbers,” writes the parent.

They continue, “I am so proud that she had sensed something was off — to know that was not right enough to tell me about it. We talk about it all the time at home… If you only eat carrots and broccoli your body won’t have enough protein it needs to grow strong muscles. If you only eat chicken, your body won’t have enough energy to do things like run and play all day long."

Article continues below advertisement

"We need little bits of everything to make sure what we are able to learn and play and grow all day long," the parent continued in the video's description.

Source: YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

There aren’t good foods or bad foods but there are anytime foods and sometimes foods.

The parents are not wrong. Even on Sesame Street the monsters and humans no longer say whether a food is good or bad. Foods are now a sometimes food or an anytime food. Cookies, for example, are a sometimes food. This is coming from the Cookie Monster, a monster whose entire purpose is to eat cookies.

But the teacher may not be wrong either. We’re not spending the day with these 3 and 4-year-olds, an age group full of notoriously horrible eaters.

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike most viral TikTok videos, this one does not allow comments, suggesting the parents didn't want their methods of parenting to be up for debate.

It’s probably for the best. One of the most difficult jobs in the world is being a preschool teacher and one of the most difficult responsibilities in the world is being a parent of a preschooler. There are no winners. Maybe everyone just needs a cookie.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Psychologist Warns Against “Eggshell Parenting,” Says It Causes Lifelong Attachment Issues

Mom Stunned After Daughter Charged for Eating 2 Slices of Cake While Babysitting Kids

Mom Records Daughter’s Hilarious Reaction to Being Picked up Late from School

Latest Trending News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.