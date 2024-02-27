Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Mom Records Daughter’s Hilarious Outburst to Being Picked up Late from School "it feels embarrassing be the last one picked up for some reason lol," one user said. By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 26 2024, Published 9:14 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kyiasamone

Having to rely on someone else for a ride isn't exactly the best feeling in the world, especially if they have a habit of turning up late. While it's one thing to get mad at your local transit authority for not sticking to its advertised schedule and cursing them out for being incompetent, what about getting on the case of your parents for not showing up when you expected them to?

That happened in a viral clip posted by the TikTok account Kyia & Ceriah (@kyiasamone). In the video, an elementary school student's adorable reaction to her mother's tardy pick-up has folks on the app in stitches. "She hatesssss getting picked up late," a caption for the video that's accrued over 46.9 million views on the app reads.

The video begins with the young girl angrily opening the door to her mother's car, a black and brown checkered purse sits on the seat. "I know you not picking me up anymore," the young girl says as she slams her backpack into the floor of the front passenger's seat.

She says that she's going to "walk" with her friend from here on out to avoid being picked up late: "Do you not know what early means I said early early, not late," she angrily relayed to her mother, irate she would show up so late to pick her up from school.

"Listen, I was stuck on —" her mother tries telling the kid who cuts her off: "I don't care," she says, moving the purse to make room for herself in the front seat.

"I was stuck —" she tries to tell her again, "Ahh!" her daughter puts her hand out, screaming again, intoning that she isn't interested in hearing what her mother has to say.

"I was stuck on a call," her mother explains. "I know," the child says, looking away from her mother as she continues to record her child's frustrated reaction to not being picked up from school at an earlier time.

The young girl's mother mother continues to try and speak to her but her child doesn't seem interested in hearing any more, "yeah, yeah," she says before the video ultimately cuts out.

Numerous users expressed how tickled pink they were to see the irate child's criticism of her mother's inability to pick her up on time. "She got in that car straight to business," one person said, impressed how the young student decided to go for the jugular out the gate.

Someone else pointed out how the young girl knew what to do and what not to do when it came to expressing her anger: "She was bout to throw that purse and caught herself. She can speak her mind but she knows better than throwing mama's stuff," she wrote.

But there were others who weren't so sure that this would work with some parents: "Don't try this with an African mother," one said, and it was a sentiment expressed by someone else who also penned: "Say this to an African mom and see magic"

While there were a lot of people in the comments section who respected the child's decision to express herself and decry her mother's actions, there were also those who said that they could never imagine doing the same thing themselves: "me admiring her knowing very well i could never say one word to my mom even if she picks me up tomorrow ama90s gather her"

There was another viewer who quipped that getting angry at a kid for talking to you this way doesn't seem right, either, because her behavior had to have been learned from somewhere and it was more than likely adults that she was learning it from: "Can’t even get mad because they act just like us"