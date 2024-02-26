Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman’s Reaction to Waffle House Proposal Is Collectively Melting Hearts All Over the Internet "My momma worked at Waffle House. She got engaged there AND had her wedding there..." By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 25 2024, Published 7:08 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @johncoxfishing

If you think most married couples are with each other for love, prepare for some bad news. According to CNBC, couples who "pool their money more are more likely to stay together," and a follow-up post from the outlet says that many married folks and folks in relationships are only keeping things going because how they can't afford to live single otherwise.

Article continues below advertisement

And of course, some people ultimately decide to enter into romantic relationships with one question on their mind: what can I get out of it? How can this make sense? How can this person take care of me, it's almost less about what I can do for the other person.

This could be why there are so many TikTokers smitten with a video uploaded by plumber and TikToker John Cox (@johncoxfishing). The video is recorded from his perspective and in it he captures his significant other's reaction to a surprise proposal at a Waffle House.

Article continues below advertisement

The video elicited a litany of reactions from viewers — many who felt that the fact he asked his beloved to marry him at the chain restaurant was a symbol of the love they have for each other.

Article continues below advertisement

"Now look it takes a real man to make Waffle House, look baby, it takes a real man to make Waffle House romantic," he says, panning his camera over to a floral display at the table as his significant other sits across from him, cutting up her food.

"I just have one question: will you marry me?" he asks as someone presents a waffle to her from off camera, she jumps in her seat and covers her head with her hands. As she grabs the plate and brings it into the frame, a ring box can be seen on top of it.

Article continues below advertisement

She sighs as she looks at the engagement ring on top of the breakfast treat: "I got you, beef jerky!" she says, upset by the disproportionately romantic gesture he gave to her when stacked up against the gift she brought for him.

Source: TikTok | @johncoxfishing

Article continues below advertisement

He laughs as he directs the camera to a Waffle House employee who is also laughing about the comment his partner just made. "I will marry you," she says, smiling with her hands on her face. "Okay," he says, laughing. "You gonna show the ring...the waffle ring?" he asks. "Yes oh it's beautiful the waffle ring! Oh baby it's gorgeous, you got me all vaklempty" she says before showing the ring off on camera as she waves her hand over her face.

Folks who saw the video expressed how adorable they thought the exchange was with one person writing: "'You got me all verklempt' the most southern lol," one wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Another thought that based on the woman's mannerisms alone that she proved herself to be wifey material: "did she just say "You got me all verklempt"....is beautiful AND loves waffle house?!? she's a keeper!!!"

Source: TikTok | @johncoxfishing

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else wrote that the video was an example of true love at work, and the fact that he proposed to his significant other in a Waffle House was indicative of how much they loved each other: "Proof proposals don’t need to be elaborate. Just two people in love at a Waffle House"

Another thought that the choice of location must've held some type of sentimental value in their relationship: "the simplicity of this proposal is seriously so beautiful. seems like the Waffle House was a significant part of your relationship, so this is amazing"

Article continues below advertisement

One TikTok user quipped that the TikTok was the first Waffle House related social media video that wasn't footage of employees engaging in fisticuffs with patrons.

Source: TikTok | @johncoxfishing

Article continues below advertisement

As it turns out, other people were finding "love in a hopeless place," aka a Waffle House during COVID, which ended up becoming a recurring tradition: "We got married during Covid. The only restaurant open the next morning was Waffle House, so now we go to the same one every year on our anniversary. She likes to get the same exact table if possible"