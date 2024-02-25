Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “My Bed Is Frozen” — Woman’s Power Goes Out and Her Tempur-Pedic Became a Giant Ice Cube "If you lay on it it’ll warm back up and get soft - learned this during the 2021 texas freeze" By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 25 2024, Published 9:12 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @castleeeeeeeee

A woman who goes by Castle (@castleeeeeeeee) learned the hard way in what looks like a power outage that her Tempurpedic mattress can become frozen solid when exposed to the cold. It's a fact she demonstrated in a viral TikTok that's accrued over 2.2 million views on her account, with tons of people commenting that they, too, have learned how these types of mattresses are prone to becoming large ice cubs.

"Did you guys know that Tempurpedic mattresses freeze?" she says she looks into the camera and then goes to sit on her mattress, slamming it with her hand. The bed-slap resonates with a loud thud that sounds like someone is bouncing a basketball off of some pavement.

"It's fro — my bed is frozen," she declares before looking back down at the mattress and laughing to herself. "My bed where I usually sleep, yeah that's frozen," the TikToker says before demonstrating again just how frozen solid it is: she records herself taking a hammer fist to the bed, knocking on it several times with her tattooed hand.

Several folks responded in the comments section of the video that they, too, learned the hard way that Tempurpedic mattresses can freeze over during bouts of cold weather, which is something many Texas residents encountered during the February Freeze of 2021.

The National Centers for Environmental Information wrote that between February 11th and 20th, "a historical winter event that set many records" which covered not only the entire state of Texas but surrounding areas that thrust the region into a state of pandemonium.

Energy prices soared, leaving numerous people either with hefty power bills they had no means of ever paying back or without any power whatsoever.

The worst part is that many folks who were afflicted by this Texas freeze lived in a climate that was devoid of snowfall for decades and all of a sudden they had to deal with a massive freeze — a situation they had no prior precedent for or any prior experience in knowing how to deal with it.

Then there's the question of infrastructure in Texas — it's not like the Lone Star state has legions of trucks and warehouses stockpiled with salt in the event that there is a snowstorm. While not as rare as hell freezing over, it is a rather unlikely occurrence.

As crazy as some people found Castle's ice-solid mattress situation, it's not like Tempur-Pedic is hiding the fact that its beds are sensitive to drops in climate — the business addresses this possibility on its website: "TEMPUR-Material™ is temperature sensitive, which means it can become very firm, or even freeze, in cold temperatures and can feel very soft in high temperatures."

So if you ever find yourself in a situation where you've got one of these mattresses and it's turned into a giant ice cube? The Tempur-Pedic brand recommends bringing it into a warmer room.

"We recommend bringing the product into a warmer room to help bring it to a normal temperature range (prime temperature being between 65-75 degrees Fahrenheit) for it to perform at its best. If the mattress, or other Tempur-Pedic® product with TEMPUR-Material™, sits in cold weather (below 50°F) folded, do not try to force it to lay flat as the material could crack or split."

The website does state that this isn't exactly an instant fix: "It may take a few hours, depending on the temperature of the room and the size of your product, but the TEMPUR-Material™ should warm and soften to its true feel."

But what if your entire home is cold and you can't find a warmer room to put your mattress inside of it? One commenter said that they were able to fix their frozen mattress simply by laying down on it.