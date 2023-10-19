Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "Never Come Here, It's Very Spooky" — Family Spends Five Hours as Timeshare-Presentation "Hostages" This woman and her family spent five hours as "hostages" of a timeshare presentation during their bizarre hotel stay. Here's what happened. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Oct. 19 2023, Published 6:49 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@mady.beighley

If you go on a vacation anywhere, be it international or domestic, it always pays to do your research first. It's important to keep up with the locales and understand the customs in any new area so that you can get the most out of your vacation in an amicable way. Just as importantly, however, you want to make sure that you know what to avoid in order to make sure you don't fall into any tourist traps.

Unfortunately, Mady Beighly and her family learned that the hard way. As she revealed on her TikTok (@mady.beighley), she and her entire family were self-purported "hostages" of a five-hour timeshare presentation as part of a truly bizarre hotel stay. Here's what went down.

This woman says she and her family were "hostages" for five hours at a timeshare presentation.

Quick disclaimer. The word "hostages" is an exaggeration. By her own admission in a follow-up, Mady admitted that she should have chosen her words more carefully in her now-viral TikTok. However, she and her family did have quite the ordeal while on vacation.

In her video, Mady was staying with her husband and kids at a Vidanta resort. Unfortunately, their stay up until that point was far from warm.

In one of her many follow-ups, Mady admitted that this was the first time she'd gone on vacation since the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, she regretted not having done her research on the place where her whole family was staying.

Reportedly, their stay was rife with strangeness from the get-go. Despite the massive property they were staying at, they hadn't spotted any other tourists. Not only that, but spent several hours simply trying to check in to their room before they were placed in a far-off hotel tower that did not fulfill any of the requests they had for the room.

To make matters worse, Mady and her husband had accidentally roped themselves into a lengthy timeshare presentation at the resort all while trying to get their room changed. They had apparently kept saying "yes" to everything their hotel guides were saying without fully realizing what they were being asked to do.

Before they knew it, they were stuck in a timeshare presentation with salesmen constantly trying to pitch them on timeshare properties. After a while, Mady had gotten mad enough at the situation to stand up and exclaim. After that, however, things got a little weird.

She was approached by several larger men who each worked to try and accommodate her requests, all while continuing to pitch timeshare properties. A few men had even "tailed" her and her kids as they went to the bathroom. They were eventually able to leave after five hours, but not before a salesman tried to sneak in one last pitch to them.

While her stay has been eventful, Mady did admit that she was still enjoying herself despite everything. "The resort is beautiful and we are making the most of it and having a good time," she revealed. However, she did want to use her experience as a sort-of PSA to folks who might be in the same boat.