Home > Viral News > Trending Stay at Home Mom Takes “Day Off” After Husband Jokes She Doesn’t Have to Go into Work Next Day "Good way to destroy your marriage. Defend yourself but the petty and getting even has to go. Show up with your 100% everyday regardless." By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 23 2024, Published 4:58 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @sahm_amateurhour

Marital squabbles can get bitter and petty fast. Some might argue that if one lets a marital argument get that bad, then they probably don't love their significant other all that much in the first place.

Article continues below advertisement

And then some say that these disputes tend to come from a place of honesty and a desire to be loved and respected. It certainly seems like TikTok user @sahm_amateurhour, who is a stay-at-home mom, had to a remark her husband made while they were having drinks with some friends on a Sunday.

She posted about her experience a pair of viral TikToks that elicited strong reactions from viewers who saw her footage on the popular social media application.

Article continues below advertisement

"So let me just start by saying we are new to this, me staying home with the kids and not having my career anymore which is great. Although my husband loves me, he did slip up yesterday we were at Sunday fun day having some drinks and he said to me well at least you don't have to go to work tomorrow."

Article continues below advertisement

She tells her story and relays this information as she walks throughout the house, showing a kitchen sink with some cups and what looks like a Stanley tumbler in it, along with a bathroom that has some towels tossed and what appears to be wet clothes draped off of the side of the tub.

"I said oh, I don't, good to know. so mama didn't work today. I didn't do the dishes, I didn't clean up. I didn't pick up the kids' rooms," she says as she walks through the expansive house and she passes by her children. One of the walks in front of her, another is sitting on a couch as a TV blares in the background.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @sahm_amateurhour

There are toys strewn about the ground and some of the childrens' belongings resting on the couch. "I didn't put the laundry away I didn't do a load of laundry. I didn't clean the dishes from the five meals I've already made, and I haven't changed out of my pajamas so Happy Monday," she says as she walks into what looks like a baby's room.

Article continues below advertisement

In a follow-up video, she decided to record her husband's reaction when he came home: "That a boy Not phased at all!" she writes in a caption for the clip as he walks through the door and greets their kid.

Article continues below advertisement

"Welcome home! Do you love what we did with the place?" she asks as she records her husband right after he walks into their house from work.

Source: TikTok | @sahm_amateurhour

Article continues below advertisement

"Why are you videotaping me?" he asks smiling as he sets his cup on the counter. "I took the day off," she says as he jokingly throws up some middle fingers at her as she keeps the camera centered on him. She then asks him how he's feeling and he responds that he's "tired."

"You get to clean it all up," she tells him, referring to the mess. "Right now?" he asks. "By the end of the night," she says, laughing. "Okay, sounds good," he says, laughing. "Now it's my MLK day."

Article continues below advertisement

She then goes on to tell him that she "was off" that day while asking who is going to "clean up" the mess in the house as she pans her camera around.

Source: TikTok | @sahm_amateurhour

Article continues below advertisement

The clip then cuts to one of their kids shouting into the camera and jumping all over the couch as her husband starts carrying bags of trash toward the front door.

Their kids happily run to help their father with the bags as they walk towards the front door of the house to throw the garbage away. "You're excited to take the trash!" he says, before pointing to the kids, "here's my help."

Article continues below advertisement

"I get people to work for me," he quips as his wife, still recording, says that the trash is about 1/10th of the work needed to keep the house clean.

Source: TikTok | @sahm_amateurhour

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm gonna go shower," she says, before he jokes that he'll "be in there in a minute." There were different TikTokers who had differing opinions about her clip. Some folks thought that she was being "petty" for addressing the issue in this manner and was being passive aggressive.