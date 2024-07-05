Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “We Need More Mamas Like You”: Mom Gets Medieval After Learning Her Young Son Bullied a Girl on Bus "I will not defend or condone any wrong actions by my child." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 5 2024, Published 5:17 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @careymitchh; Getty Images

A mom who discovered her son was bullying another classmate shared how she immediately worked to rectify her son's behavior the instant she learned he was mistreating another person. Carey (@careymitchh) uploaded a viral TikTok explaining, step by step, how she went after ensuring her son wouldn't repeat the same mistake.

Carey begins her video by stating that she head her son may've gotten in trouble for calling a young girl on the bus "out of her name". The mom said the day she learned of the news, she was just chilling at home and it was like any other normal day — that is, until she received a phone call from the aunt of the young girl.

"My son called her niece out of her name when he got off the bus. Because she was Black," the TikToker stated. At first, she couldn't believe the news: "Not my son," she recalled thinking, "ain't no way that was my son. But yes, it absolutely was," she admitted in the video.

Not wanting to let the situation simmer, Carey decided to take care of matters right then and there — by calling her son into the room and putting the young girl's aunt on speakerphone: "I called him in the room with this woman on speakerphone."

She went on, "And I said, 'What did you say to that little girl? When you got off the school bus?' His face, immediate guilt. 'I'm sorry mom.' I said, 'What do you mean you're sorry? So you said it?' 'Yes, ma'am, I'm sorry, please don't whoop me.'"

Carey went on, further explaining the dialogue between her and her son: "'Oh, okay, so you said it you knew it was wrong, you knew you would be in trouble, you knew I wouldn't agree with it, so now you're sorry that you got caught.'" She then took things a step further, explaining how she went about ensuring she rectified the situation between her son and the young girl on the bus.

"Then I proceeded to tell the aunt, 'I need your address. Because me and my son are on our way to your house so that he can apologize to your niece to her face,'" she ended up telling the woman. "She texted me the address and on my way out I told my husband I need the belt off from around your waist."

Carey went on, "And I told my son to get in the truck. We had a real long conversation on the way over there about how what he did was wrong and how he was going be completely and totally, 100 percent intentional with his apology. But the apology wasn't even enough for me," she explained in the video, indicating that a simple "I'm sorry" wouldn't suffice.

"I made him go in the store and pick this little girl out gifts before we got there. I made him apologize, he gave her the gifts, and they hugged before they left. If this woman had never called me, I would have never known that that came out of my son's mouth."

Carey seemed almost thankful that the young girl's aunt decided to give her a ring, stating it gave her the opportunity to properly raise her son and teach him a lesson: "I would have never been able to correct the problem. If there's one thing about me, I will not defend or condone any wrong actions by my child."

The TikToker made it clear that she wasn't going to subscribe to tribalism or automatically believing her son solely because he's her kid. "And they will be responsible and accountable for whatever they do ... no child should ever have to go through something like that. I never thought my child would do something like that."

Carey stated that she is constantly telling her kids to try and be forces of good, which is why she "never expected" her son to bully the young girl. "One thing's for sure and two things for certain: he's not gonna do it again," Carey stated while looking into the camera to end the video.

Numerous commenters who saw the video applauded Carey for how she handled her son's bullying. One person penned that this was a prime example of parents setting examples for their children to become the people they're supposed to grow up to be: "And this is the embodiment of, 'it starts at home.'"

Another said that her willingness to try and not excuse her child's behavior, but to see a problem, no matter how uncomfortable it may be for someone to address, and tackle it head-on is worthy of praise: "You handled it, didn't try to make excuses and took care of business …. that’s parenting."