Mom Reveals She Used a Nerf Gun to Keep Her Husband Awake In the Delivery Room

For mothers, childbirth is often a long and exhausting process with little to no rest. For their partners, on the other hand, it's often a lot of waiting around in a comfortable chair. And one new mom has revealed that she went to pretty extraordinary lengths to keep her husband from falling asleep during the process. 

Samantha Mravik-Miller recently took to Facebook to share a photo from her delivery room. But the photo wasn't of her holding her newborn, it was of her holding a Nerf gun. And it turns out that she'd packed it in her overnight bag to help ensure that her husband didn't plan on taking a nap. 