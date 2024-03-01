Home > News > Human Interest Monique Baugh Was Kidnapped and Murdered as Part of a Revenge Plot Against Her Boyfriend When police began looking into the murder of 28-year-old Monique Baugh, they had no idea it would involve several players. By Jennifer Tisdale Feb. 29 2024, Updated 10:07 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Monique Baugh

On the evening of Dec. 31, 2019, Monique Baugh was tasked with showing one more house before it was time to celebrate the impending new year. The 28-year-old real estate agent left her boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, at home with their two children and headed to Maple Grove, a suburban city in Minnesota.

Later that evening, Mitchell-Momoh was shot by home invaders and left bleeding in front of his children. Baugh ended up being kidnapped and thrown into a van. Her body was discovered in an alley in Minnesota. Her hands were bound with duct tape, and she was shot three times. Authorities later discovered a revenge plot that was targeting Baugh's boyfriend. Here's what we know about the tragic incident.

Monique Baugh's boyfriend was the main target in the revenge plot that took her life.

The Star Tribune reported that at 5:40 p.m. the night he was attacked, Mitchell-Momoh called 911 and told the operator he had been shot several times. When police arrived, they found Mitchell-Momoh and Baugh's two daughters, both under five, with him but they weren't harmed. According to Mitchell-Momoh, a "masked shooter came through the front door and opened fire." He quickly ran upstairs with his children and screamed, "I am dead already! My babies are here!"

When asked why this might have happened, Mitchell-Momoh told authorities he "believed he was the target either because he’d been 'flashing a lot of money' on social media, or because people thought he was a police cooperator," per the Associated Press. It was later revealed that Mitchell-Momoh was a local rapper who had a falling out with a friend over a record deal he signed.

Court documents obtained by the Associated Press show that authorities got a tip that a "paid hit had been placed on Mitchell-Momoh by the friend-turned-rival." Unfortunately, there's more to this story and the other person involved wasn't as lucky. Less than an hour after Mitchell-Momoh called police, ShotSpotter technology alerted authorities to gunfire near an alley. When they arrived, they found "Baugh shot in the torso and in the face at close range. Her hands were bound by tape," said the Star Tribune.

What happened to Monique Baugh?

Authorities later determined that Baugh was lured to a real estate property under the guise of showing a house to a prospective buyer. She was kidnapped and put into a rental truck which was also spotted at her home where Mitchell-Momoh had been shot. Baugh was later shot and dumped in an alley. Police spoke with two people on the rental truck agreement who said they traded the vehicle to a man named Cedric Berry, in exchange for heroin. Berry was charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping, but he wasn't working alone.

A woman by the name of Elsa Segura was the person responsible for calling Baugh and setting up the fake house showing, per KARE 11. She was sentenced to life in prison for her involvement, but that conviction was reversed and as of January 2024 she is awaiting a new trial. Berry and a man by the name of Berry Davis were found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping, and are both serving life sentences without parole.