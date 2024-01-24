Home > News > Human Interest Where Is 'Dr. Death' Subject Serhat Gumrukcu Now? He Could Be at the Center of a Murder-for-Hire Plot Season 4 of the Dr. Death podcast involves an oil deal gone wrong as well as a murder-for-hire plot. Dr. Serhata Gumrukcu could be the puppet master. By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 24 2024, Updated 3:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@docserhat

The fact that Wondery's Dr. Death series continues to find subjects is a pretty terrifying situation. Obviously fans of the podcast and the shows based on them get a lot out of these stories, but must all of these medical professionals give them a reason for being? Apparently the part of the Hippocratic Oath where they pledge to "do no harm" is just a suggestion for these disturbed docs.

In January 2024, Season 4 of Dr. Death kicked off with a new and horrifying tale of "miraculous cures, magic, and murder," per Wondery. At the center of this story is Serhat Gumrukcu, a man whose Instagram bio says he is a "cell and gene therapy researcher" who "shapes the "future of science and medicine." As always, things weren't entirely on the up and up. Where is Serhat Gumrukcu now? Here's what we know.

Source: Instagram/@docserhat Serhat Gumrukcu with Dame Helen Mirren in September 2021

Where is Dr. Serhat Gumrukcu now? He is currently awaiting trial.

According to KSBY, Gumrukcu has a trial date scheduled for Oct. 7, 2024. Gumrukcu, along with Berk Eratay, are "facing federal charges connected to the 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man." Gregory Davis, of Danville, Vt., was "threatening to go to the FBI to report he’d been involved in a fraudulent oil deal with Gumrukcu." His body was left by the side of a Vermont road.

Gumruckcu is a biotech investor based out of Los Angeles who is also linked to a man by the name of Jerry Banks and two other middle men, reported The San Diego Union-Tribune. Prosecutors believe Banks is the person who actually kidnapped and killed Davis. This was arranged by a man named Aron Lee Ethridge, who has also been charged with kidnapping. In July 2022 he plead guilty and as part of his plea deal, Ethridge's attorneys will ask for a 27-year prison sentence. He is currently waiting to be sentenced.

What happened to Gregory Davis?

Gumruckcu, a Turkish citizen living in the United States, was involved in an oil deal with Davis who threatened to go to authorities when Gumruckcu missed a few payments. Perhaps going to law enforcement wouldn't have sent Gumruckcu into an alleged violent panic, if he wasn't already involved in another deal which would get him "significant ownership stake in Enochian Biosciences, of Los Angeles," per the Associated Press. Had Davis contacted the FBI, this deal could have been jeopardized.

The San Diego Union-Tribute found Davis's LinkedIn page which "described him as the managing director of New Jersey-based Mode Commodities" and said he had "20 years’ experience with foreign direct investment programs and that he’d advised governments across the world." He and his family were renting a house in Vermont when, on Jan. 6, 2018, a man wearing a mask calmly knocked on their door.

He told Davis and his wife Melissa he was a U.S. Marshal and was carrying a rifle and handcuffs. Melissa told authorities that the mysterious man claimed to have an arrest warrant for Davis, for racketeering charges out of Virginia. Davis calmly went with him but 15 minutes later, a strange call was made to police alleging that Davis had shot his wife and was planning on killing himself.