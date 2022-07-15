Paolo Macchiarini Is the Subject of ‘Dr. Death’ Season 2, but Where Is He Now?

It's a pretty darn good time to be a true crime fan. From the new D.B. Cooper docuseries on Netflix to Hulu's Jessica Biel-led Candy, and a slew of other titles across various streaming platforms, there's no shortage of crime-related entertainment for viewers to gobble up.

Peacock, NBC's latest streaming service, pulled in tons of fans with Season 1 of Dr. Death, a scripted series based on the hit Wondery podcast of the same name. On July 14, 2022, it was announced that Dr. Death had been renewed for Season 2, but this time it won't follow disgraced neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch. Instead, Season 2 will tell the story of Paolo Macchiarini, also known as "The Miracle Man." But where is the surgeon now?