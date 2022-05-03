People Are Getting Text Messages Claiming Dr. Oz Has Been Shot Dead — Is it True?

In December 2021, Dr. Mehmet Oz (better known as Dr. Oz) announced that he was running as a Republican for an open seat in the Pennsylvania Senate.

This announcement was a bit unexpected for the medical expert who, for the past 12 years, had hosted his own daily TV show, The Dr. Oz Show. But his time spent in the public eye only seemed to tarnish his professional reputation as he became embroiled in a number of heated medical controversies.