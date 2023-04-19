Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Instagram/@moon_ko_ng Moonbin of K-pop Band Astro Has Died at the Age of 25 Moonbin, a member of the K-pop band Astro, was found dead at the age of 25. Here's what we know about his cause of death. By Distractify Staff Apr. 19 2023, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

A member of K-pop group Astro, Moon Bin, known professionally as Moonbin, has died at the age of 25. Per Yonhap News, he was found dead by a manager in his house in Seoul on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

An investigation into his death is underway, and fans worldwide are mourning the loss of the young star. What was Moonbin's cause of death? Here's everything we know.

What was Moonbin's cause of death?

Per Variety, a statement from Seoul Gangnam Police translated by Soompi reads, “It appears that Moonbin took his own life." However, at this time, Moonbin's cause of death has not been officially confirmed. The police statement also says, “We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.”

His death was announced on Astro's official Twitter account. In its statement, Fantagio Music, the group that manages Astro, wrote that they are "deeply mourning" the sudden loss of Moonbin and asked fans to refrain from spreading "speculative and malicious reports" for the sake of his loved ones.

"It is even more heartbreaking to deliver this news so suddenly to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him their love," the statement reads. "We are heartbroken because we know the feelings of the deceased, who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else."

The statement also clarified that Moonbin's funeral will be a private affair for family and colleagues. Needless to say, fans everywhere are heartbroken. Many rushed to Moonbin's Instagram page to offer their condolences. "Rest in peace, angel," one person wrote. "This is so heartbreaking."

Moonbin debuted as a member of Astro in 2016.

Moonbin's career in the spotlight started at an early age. Per Wikipedia, he began as a trainee with Fantagio when he was in fifth grade. Astro hit the scene with Moonbin as a member in 2016, and Moonbin renewed his contract with the company on Dec. 30, 2022.

He was scheduled to perform at a May 27 event called the Dream Concert, as part of Moonbin & Sanha, an Astro sub-group. Moonbin's sister is Moon Sua, a fellow musical artist who is a member of K-pop girl group Billlie. Our thoughts go out to Moonbin's loved ones at this time.