Country Singer Morgan Wallen Says Celebrities Bailed on His Las Vegas Show Walkout Previous concert walkouts saw Morgan interact with celebrity guests, making the solo walkout off-brand for the singer. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 5 2026, 9:14 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you've ever had your friends bail on you at the last minute, you know how awful it feels. Now, imagine your friends ditching you in front of over 70,000 people. That's what Morgan Wallen experienced on day one of his Las Vegas show during his Still the Problem tour.

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The country singer says he had multiple celebrities scheduled to do the walkout with him, but each one of them bailed at the last minute, leaving the controversial star to hype up the crowd by himself.

Source: MEGA

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Morgan Wallen says celebrities bailed on his Las Vegas show walkout.

Morgan's walkouts have become a highly anticipated part of his shows, as the singer often goes all out to start his concerts off on the right foot. He brings celebrity guests, participates in antics, and performs a masterclass in how to get a crowd hyped up for the show. However, the first night of his Las Vegas performance was notably different, as the singer walked out to the stage by himself.

While he was clearly still trying to remain enthusiastic, the walkout fell flat compared to his other shows' walkout spectacles. Previous concert walkouts saw Morgan interact with celebrity guests such as Tom Brady, Mike Tyson, and Drake, making the solo walkout off-brand for the singer.

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@countryminute Morgan Wallen kicked off the first of two nights at allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with the first solo walk out of the entire 2026 Still the Problem stadium tour. Based on the crowd, it doesn’t seem like people mind seeing Morgan walk out by himself. What do you think? #countrymusic #morganwallen #stilltheproblem @TickPick ♬ original sound - Country Minute Source: TikTok / @countryminute

Luckily for Morgan, he has a large and loyal fanbase, which was reflected in social media clips' comments. One person wrote on TikTok, "He is the walkout. Don't need anybody else." Another echoed, "I’ve never noticed anyone else in the walkouts anyway, tunnel vision for MW only." A third assured the singer, "You go, Morgan, you're all we need!"

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Not one to gloss over the issue, Morgan was honest with his fans about what had happened. While on stage, the singer explained, "Y'all got some flaky a-- people in this town. I got, like, five different people lined up to do the walkout, and they all bailed on me kinda at the last minute." He then went on to assure the audience, "I'm doing what I can, I promise, man."

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Just like in the clips of Morgan's walkout, the social media posts about his complaint saw his fans support him. One person wrote, "You shone bright all by yourself!" Another expressed, "Love that he called them out!!" Most people suggested that next time, Morgan should invite someone from the audience to join the walkout.

That said, not everyone was as forgiving. Some people suspected Morgan may not be well-liked in the industry: "Does anyone feel like Morgan is actually the problem?" Another expressed that they weren't interested in the singer's excuses, "Sing your whisky pop music, collect your $250k and leave, brother, we don’t care." To be fair to the annoyed fans, Morgan's concerts can easily go for $1,000 per ticket. At that price point, it's a little hard to forgive any performance blunder.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @morganwallen

Night two in Vegas was a different story.

Luckily for Morgan and his fans, the singer was able to turn things around for his second Las Vegas show. The country star brought out two guests for the walkout and was probably relieved to see that they actually showed up! Hockey stars Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin joined Morgan's walkout and even put the Team USA Olympic gold medal around the singer's neck for the occasion.

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