The Meaning Behind Amy Grant’s Song, “The 6th of January Yasgur’s Farm,” Explained The folk pop singer's track reminds music lovers of Joni Mitchell. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 6 2026, 1:17 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As an artist who was once known as "The Queen of Christian Pop," Amy Grant is known for creating music that makes her audience think about and feel what's happening in the world around us. She has inspired millions through her pioneering music career in the Contemporary Christian Music and folk pop genres.

In January 2026, Amy debuted a folk pop single "The 6th of January (Yasgur’s Farm)" from her highly-anticipated first album of all-original material in over a decade. It was also produced by ten-time CMA winner and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Mac McAnally. Since the powerful song debuted, many have wondered about its meaning. Here's a breakdown.

"The 6th of January (Yasgur's Farm)" explores the unrest the U.S. has faced in the past and present.

Amy's song "The 6th of January (Yasgur's Farm), is a reflection of what has happened to the U.S. in the recent millennium and how the past has affected where we are today. The song debuted on Jan. 6, 2026, five years after a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC, to disrupt a joint session of Congress certifying the 2020 presidential election results. The song opens with Amy appearing to be discussing the violent act with a friend.

"She says maybe it’s the time of year. Or maybe it’s the time of man," the song says. The song continues to ask how we as a society got to where we are and how it wasn't what those who fought for healing and freedom before us wanted. Amy makes several references to the more idyllic era of the 1970s, where the idealism of the Woodstock era and the Black Power movement seemed to be shifting significant change

She also referenced Marvin Gaye and John Lennon to question whether humanity has learned anything in the 50-plus years since Woodstock, adding "All that wide-eyed hope/were we so naïve?" to the lyrics. The references to uplifting songs from the '70s suggests that while there is still work to be done, all is not lost, and that hope may lie in choosing to move forward together. The lyrics of the song invite listeners to sit in uncertainty, see the world through another’s perspective, and recognize the strength found in collective understanding.

Did Amy Grant write "The 6th of January (Yasgur's Farm)?"

Amy's song came to her by accident. According to the singer's interview with USA Today, the powerful tune came to her by way of her friend, Sandy Lawrence, who also happen's to be her stepdaughter, Jenny Gill's mother-in-law. Amy said Sandy unexpectedly placed the song at her doorstep as she was preparing for the West Coast run of her tour dates.

"My suitcase is in the front hall, and I opened the door, and there was Sandy holding a strumstick,” Amy remembered. “She wanted to play a song for me and I said, ‘I’m leaving for the airport, but let’s go to the bedroom, and I can film it on my phone.' I was so intrigued by the strumstick and the song that when I came back (from the tour), I asked her if I could record it.”

