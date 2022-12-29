Amy Grant Appears at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors Following Tragic Bicycle Accident

On July 27, Amy was rendered unconscious for 10 minutes after falling during a bicycle ride near Harpeth Hills Golf Course with friends in Nashville, Tenn. After hitting a pothole, Grant suffered a concussion and multiple cuts and abrasions.

“When she hit the pothole she was thrown from her bike and hit her head hard,” a rep for Grant told Billboard in August. “[She] was knocked out for about 10 [minutes] before being transported to the hospital by ambulance.”