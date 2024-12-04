Home > Entertainment > Music Amy Grant Has Been Married to Her Husband, Vince Gill, for Nearly 25 Years Amy and Vince will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in 2025. By Jennifer Farrington Updated Dec. 4 2024, 9:37 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Singer, songwriter, and musician Amy Grant has built an extraordinary career, but her personal life hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Through the highs and lows, including a terrifying bike accident in 2022, her husband and fellow musician Vince Gill has been a constant source of support. The duo hasn’t just shared their lives but also their talents, collaborating on memorable tracks like "If I Had My Way," "When I Look Into Your Heart," and the beloved "House of Love."

Article continues below advertisement

Amy and Vince first crossed paths while both were in previous marriages. After those relationships ended, they reconnected, this time on a romantic note. Here’s a look at Amy’s marriages and how her love story with Vince unfolded.

Amy Grant has been married to Vince Gill for nearly 25 years.

Source: Mega

Amy and Vince met in 1993, officially got together in 1999, and tied the knot in December 2000. Now, the pair are gearing up to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary! In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the couple revealed what’s kept their marriage thriving after all these years.

Article continues below advertisement

Vince jumped in first, jokingly crediting their happy union to spending plenty of time apart. "I’m on the road," he quipped. So, the secret to marital bliss might just be not spending every waking moment together? Solid advice, Vince!

Amy, while not directly echoing her husband’s comment, agreed that freedom plays a big role in their relationship. "One thing we give each other is a lot of freedom," she shared. She explained that when they first got together, they each had their own routines and rhythms. Even after all these years, one thing hasn’t changed — Amy loves coming home to Vince.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Grant was married to Gary Chapman prior to tying the knot with Vince Gill.

Before Amy essentially found "the one" with Vince, she was married to fellow singer-songwriter Gary Chapman. The pair tied the knot in 1982 and remained together until their divorce in 1999. Similarly, Vince was married to Janis Oliver from 1980 to 1998.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Amy Grant have any kids?

She sure does, four biological kids, to be exact. When Amy and Vince got together, their families blended beautifully. Amy shares three children — Matt, Sarah, and Millie — with her ex-husband Gary, while Vince has a daughter, Jenny, from his previous marriage to Janis. After their 2000 wedding, Amy and Vince expanded their family, welcoming a daughter, Corrina, according to People.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Grant has faced some personal hurdles while married to Vince Gill.

Life can be tough, but having a supportive partner makes it a bit easier to navigate. Amy experienced this firsthand when she discovered she had a rare heart condition in 2020, and thankfully, Vince was there for her every step of the way.

In an ad for the American Heart Association, Amy shared that she was at the cardiologist’s office with Vince when the doctor unexpectedly suggested she get checked out too. She agreed, and after some tests, the doctor revealed she had a rare heart condition. While she was told she’d be fine for a while, at some point, she would face a critical moment — and that moment came sooner than expected.

Article continues below advertisement