Who Is Singer and Songwriter Chris Janson Married To? Everything You Need To Know About His Wife

"I saw my wife for the first time nine years ago and called it right off the bat and said I was going to marry her." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 4 2024, 2:31 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Country singer and songwriter Chris Janson writes music that speaks to the country soul. His discography includes songs about drinking, love, living in the country, and all things that traditional country music embraces.

Yet the country star has a life of his own, beneath the glitz and glamour of fame, and that life includes a beautiful family. Here are the details on who Chris is married to, and how many kids he has.

Chris Janson and his wife Kelly got married in 2010.

Chris's wife, Kelly Janson, is an integral part of the singer's life from his personal life to his professional career. The duo met in a bar in Nashville in 2007. During an intro for a song he released in 2016, "Holdin' Her," Chris recorded a voiceover recalling the moment he met his wife; "I saw my wife for the first time nine years ago and called it right off the bat and said I was going to marry her."

And marry they did. On July 4, 2010, the couple exchanged vows before friends and loved ones. Their relationship is built on a strong foundation of love, but also upon a foundation of friendship. In a 2019 interview with The Boot, Chris explained, "The biggest epitome of 'real friends' is what you're looking at right here with Kelly and I."

Kelly works as Chris's manager, and their early relationship was built on professional collaboration. In the interview with The Boot, Kelly shared, "Some of our first dates were writes. He invited me up to his cabin to write songs. And we ended up getting married! So that's how we fell in love, is over music, honestly."

Chris and his wife have two kids together.

Since tying the knot, the two have welcomed two children named Georgia and Jesse. Kelly also has two adult children from a former relationship. Chris refers to them as his "bonus kids." It's a sweet family dynamic that shows a partnership that works from the bottom to the top.

Kelly and the kids travel with Chris when he goes on tour, which means that they have more time to spend together as a family than a lot of celebrity families. It may be difficult to juggle a soaring career, parenting, travel, and all the things that go along with each, but Kelly and Chris have found a way to make their partnership a positive and effective one.

