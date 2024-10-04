Home > Entertainment > Music Garth Brooks Met Trisha Yearwood in 1987, and Their Friendship Blossomed Into Marriage "It's strange because I felt that feeling like when you just meet your wife, but I've been married for 13 months." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 4 2024, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Working in the music industry isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Sure, it might look glamorous, but behind the scenes, artists face countless challenges, making it an often unkind business. It's also riddled with scandal, and being a star has its downsides. Anyone hoping for a big break might want to think twice and do their research before jumping in headfirst. Country music icon Garth Brooks is the latest to feel the drawbacks.

A lawsuit was filed against Garth in early October 2024, per CNN. The plaintiff, identified only as “Jane Roe” for privacy reasons, claims she worked for Garth and his wife, Trisha Yearwood. Garth is facing allegations of sexual assault, battery, and rape. Naturally, the situation has thrust Garth and Trisha's long-standing relationship into the spotlight. So, how long have they been together?

Garth Brooks first met Trisha Yearwood in 1987.

Garth and Trisha share an undeniable connection. The two first met in 1987 when they were both unsigned, though Garth was married to Sandy Mahl at the time. Reflecting on their initial meeting during a 2013 interview on The Ellen Show, Garth said, "It's strange because I felt that feeling like when you just meet your wife, but I've been married for 13 months."

During that same interview, Garth also revealed that songwriter Kent Blazy introduced him to Trisha, and they stayed friends, collaborating on projects like "Ropin’ the Wind," where Trisha sang the harmony. By 1998, they had collected a Grammy together.

After Garth’s divorce from Sandy in 2000, his long-standing friendship with Trisha eventually turned romantic. Garth and Trisha took their relationship public in 2002, making their debut as a couple at the Songwriters Hall of Fame, according to People.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood married in December 2005.

Although Garth had welcomed three daughters, Taylor, August, and Allie, with his high school sweetheart Sandy, he found love again with Trisha. The two got engaged in May 2005, and a few short months later, tied the knot in December. At the time, Garth had stepped back from music to focus on raising his daughters. In a 2007 interview, Trisha admitted she was "scared" of Garth's girls, but she eventually became more comfortable in her role as a "Bonus Mom," per People.

From there, the two showed nothing but support for one another. In fact, Trisha published a cookbook in 2010 titled Home Cooking with Trisha Yearwood, which included some of Garth's signature recipes. By 2014, they embarked on a world tour together that lasted from 2014 to 2017, with their first stop in Illinois.

In 2015, Garth and Trisha were honored with stars on the Music City Walk of Fame.

What’s better than receiving a star on the Music City Walk of Fame? Having your spouse receive their star right next to yours! Garth and Trisha were honored as the 64th and 65th recipients.

After that, Garth and Trisha continued on their journey of leading a shared life while pursuing their musical passions. The two have toured together, and Garth has been quite vocal about his love for his wife. They’ve also celebrated the milestones in their marriage on social media.

Although Garth revealed in 2023 to Taste of Country that Trisha tried to legally change her last name, he wasn’t having it. His reasoning? "Jack Yearwood had two daughters: That Yearwood name is Trisha. I’d be fine changing my name to Yearwood. Tradition doesn’t count here. What counts is when you have two celebrities, don’t have one swallow the other."