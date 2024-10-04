Home > Entertainment > Music "Where Are the Bodies, Garth?" – Inside Garth Brooks and Tom Segura's Strange Feud Comedian Tom Segura has poked fun at Garth Brooks for years. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 4 2024, 6:55 a.m. ET Source: Mega; Instagram/@seguratom

On Oct. 3, 2024, serious allegations came out about country singer Garth Brooks, including claims of sexual assault from a former hair stylist. But over the years, Garth has faced other public backlash, and a small part of that has been an apparent feud with comedian Tom Segura. But are Garth and Tom in an actual feud, and where did it all start? The origins are innocent enough.

Some fans believe there was always a small link between the singer and the comedian because of what some see as the vague similarities in their appearances. Others think it started when Tom began targeting Garth in his stand-up shows and on his podcast with his wife, fellow comedian Christina Pazsitzky. But everyone is a little confused about if it's an actual all-out feud or not.

What's up with Garth Brooks and Tom Segura's feud?

For years, it seems, Tom has been saying things about Garth in jest. And it all stems from Tom and his wife joking on their podcast about Garth's sometimes random or strange social media posts. This led Tom to jokingly demand, "Where are the bodies, Garth?" This is in reference to a joke about Garth being a secret serial killer, unbeknownst to his millions of fans.

Tom also regularly jokes about Garth during his stand-up routines, and it's essentially because he began making fun of the singer once and it sort of snowballed into a long-running inside joke between Tom and his own fans. And after a while, according to Tom, Garth even blocked Tom on social media because of the comments Garth received from Tom's fans regarding "hiding bodies."

Tom Segura on JRE talking about Garth Brooks



"Where's the bodies G?" pic.twitter.com/0HoTrOqP6m — Shipwreck (@shipwreckshow) October 4, 2024

In addition to his "where are the bodies" comment about Garth, Tom has spoken about the singer at length in various stand-up performances, including his 2023 Netflix special Sledgehammer. In the special, Tom jokes about what it's like to kill someone and how it must be a "euphoric feeling that you chase forever." He ends the joke by adding, "Ask Garth Brooks, he'll tell you all about it."