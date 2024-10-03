Distractify
Garth Brooks's Substantial Net Worth Could Be in Jeopardy Following Lawsuit

Garth Brooks's net worth may be impacted by a lawsuit filed in October 2024.

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Country musician Garth Brooks is back in the spotlight, but not for the right reasons. On Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, a woman claiming to have worked as a hair and makeup artist for Brooks filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of sexual assault and battery.

With the ensuing legal battle, it's clear that this case is likely to impact his finances significantly.

So, what is Garth Brooks's net worth? Here's what we’ve found out.

Garth Brooks in 2023.
Source: Mega
What is Garth Brooks's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Garth Brooks has an impressive net worth of around $400 million. This is actually a combined total with his wife, fellow country singer Trisha Yearwood, but the bulk of this wealth — approximately $300-$350 million — comes from Garth himself.

Garth Brooks

Country singer

Net worth: $400 million

Garth Brooks is a highly successful country music artist known for selling over 160 million albums and holding the record for nine Diamond-certified albums.

Birth name: Troyal Garth Brooks

Birthdate: Feb. 7, 1962

Birthplace: Tulsa, Okla.

Mother: Colleen McElroy Carroll

Father: Troyal Raymond Brooks

Marriages: Sandy Mahl​​ (m. 1986; div. 2001), Trisha Yearwood (m. 2005)

Children: Taylor Mayne Pearl (born 1992), August Anna (born 1994), and Allie Colleen Brooks (born 1996)

As a wildly successful country music artist, Brooks is the only musician in history to have released nine Diamond-certified albums. As of 2020, the RIAA recognized him as the best-selling solo artist in the U.S., with 162 million domestic units sold, placing him ahead of Elvis Presley and second only to The Beatles in total album sales.

However, Garth Brooks's net worth may be at risk due to this recent lawsuit. On Oct. 3, 2024, a woman identified as "Jane Roe" filed a suit alleging that Brooks sexually assaulted and battered her while she worked as his hair and makeup artist.

The complaint states that the alleged incidents took place in 2019, with Jane Roe claiming she was raped by Brooks in a hotel during a work trip to Los Angeles.

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.

