Two Very Successful Podcasts, Arena Tours, and a Vodka — What's Tom Segura Worth Now?

Tom Segura's podcast '2 Bears, 1 Cave' has nearly 2 million subscribers.

Feb. 22 2024, Published 10:16 a.m. ET

It pays to be a podcaster. Well, that’s not entirely true. It pays to be a podcaster who figured out how to grow and keep a fan base with their wife and best friend.

Tom Segura is co-host of two very popular comedy podcasts.

Since 2011 he's been releasing Your Mom's House with his wife and comic Christina Pazsitzky, and since 2019, he's also been putting out 2 Bears, 1 Cave with friend and fellow comic Bert Kreischer (you might know him as the shirtless dude that's very good at partying).

Tom is also a very popular stand-up comic and actor. Maybe we should have said it’s good to be a comic and actor that reminds people they exist via their highly successful podcasts?

How much is Tom Segura worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and others, the 44-year-old performer is worth somewhere between $12 and $15 million dollars. In addition to the aforementioned podcasts, Tom’s financial worth stems from five Netflix stand-up specials (the well received Sledgehammer from 2023, Ballhog from 2020, Disgraceful from 2018, Mostly Stories from 2016, Completely Normal from 2014), merch from the podcasts (there are over 100 items in their store), acting roles and performing live. Lots and lots of gigs.

Tom Segura

Stand-up comedian

Net worth: $12-$15 million

Tom Segura is a stand-up comedian and actor. He is best known for his Netflix specials and comedy podcasts Your Mom's House and 2 Bears, 1 Cave.

Birth name: Thomas Weston Segura

Birthdate: April 16, 1979

Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio

Spouse: Christina Pazsitzky

Children: 2

Education: Lenoir-Rhyne University

Tom Segura is a road dog. A very well fed dog.

While he may be most well known for his podcasts, the bulk of Tom’s income comes from stand-up. He’s one of the few working comedians able to play mostly arenas. Coming up in 2024 he’ll be headlining massive rooms like the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, The Kia Forum in Inglewood, and about three dozen more places that hold more than 10,000+ people per show.

Telling jokes, recording podcasts, and selling vodka.

In addition to the extremely successful stand-up tours and long-running podcasts, Tom may be making some money from his recently launched vodka. On February 5, 2024, it was announced that Tom and podcast partner Bert Kreischer were lending their names to a new spirit brand, Por Osos.

From the press release, “Por Osos, translated from Spanish (because of Tom's Peruvian background, and Spanish speaking deep cuts), meaning "for the bears" is a play on their top comedy podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave. This vodka is by the bears, for the bears - their audience! Crafted with the utmost dedication to quality, this gluten-free vodka stands out by using only premium ingredients, including non-GMO wheat, and a patented finishing process from Persedo CRAFT technology that sets it apart."

If Tom’s vodka is anywhere close to as successful as The Rock’s tequila, George Clooney’s mezcal, or Ryan Reynold’s gin, that $15 million net worth may be $150 million in a few years.

Well, as long as his 2 Bears, 1 Cave co-host stays out of jail. In February 2024, Tom joked that Bert was recording part of their new episode from jail. Joked. It was a joke. The vodka is real, the jail time is a joke. We hope. It's hard to make vodka money from behind bars.

