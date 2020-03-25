Who Are Tom Segura's Parents? Behind the Duo That Raised the Hilarious Comedian

Who Are Tom Segura's Parents? Behind the Duo That Raised the Hilarious ComedianBy Lizzy Rosenberg
From a psychological standpoint, one of the greatest ways to truly understand somebody is by meeting their parents. The person or people who raised them can provide tremendous insight on their quirks, what they find funny, what they're afraid of, and more. And in my opinion, this theory applies to celebrities, too.
Tom Segura, for example, is a wildly ambiguous character — the 40-year-old standup comedian just came out with a raunchy new Netflix special, he's been featured on a wide variety of podcasts, and he's definitely no stranger to getting fans riled up through tremendously controversial jokes. With his big, boisterous personality, I can't help but wonder who Tom Segura's parents are — stay tuned for everything we know.
Despite her son's raunchy jokes, Tom Segura's mom has a great sense of humor.
The lovely woman who birthed Tom is named Onania Segura. She is Peruvian, speaks both English and Spanish, and raised Tom and his two sisters alongside her husband, Tom Sr., in Dayton, Ohio, to be bilingual according to Answers Africa. Not much is known regarding where she was raised, what she does for work, or what she likes to do in her spare time, but all we know is that she has a really, really good sense of humor.
Last year in May 2019, Tom recorded the video below, which showed Onania "ripping a**" (fast-forward to 7:40 for the slightly disturbing footage). Tom posted the video to social media, and fans were truly mind-blown — it inspired hilarious Reddit commentary, and to this day, she is still highly regarded for her ability to pass very loud gas. Luckily, though, she doesn't seem bothered by the attention — when Tom tried to record a second fart, she insisted she would only do it for $200,00. My kind of woman.
Tom Segura's dad, aka Top Dog, is quite a laugh too.
Tom's dad, whose name is Tom Segura Sr. is a regular guest on Tom Jr.'s podcast, Your Mom's House, and he always manages to provide hilarious commentary. He prefers the nickname "Top Dog," and has a fantastic sense of humor as well. Tom Sr. is a Vietnam war veteran, and now works as the First VP at Merrill Lynch, according to his Linkedin profile. He got his Bachelor's from Xavier University, and is a loving father and grandfather.
Apparently, Tom Sr. was thrilled for Tom Jr. and his wife, Christina Pazsitzky, to have a baby — Tom Sr. loves having the responsibility of being a grandfather and spending time with his family. He's quite passionate about the title, and let's face it: he's too adorable for words.
Tom is definitely an interesting character with a gigantic personality, so it makes total sense that his parents are fun and extremely outgoing. There is definitely no denying that growing up with his family would have been a truly wild time. And in all seriousness, with his mom's legendary farts, it would certainly be a dank experience, to say the least.
More from Distractify:
This Is Why Eddie Murphy and Bill Cosby Always Hated Each Other
This Is the Emotional Reason Alex Fernandez Calls Himself "The Best Comedian in the World"
Pete Davidson Is Here to Remind Everyone How Awful Louis C.K. Is