Garth Brooks Has Been Accused of Sexual Assault by a Former Hairstylist and Makeup Artist Garth Brooks "appeared in the doorway to the bedroom, completely naked." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 3 2024, 5:51 p.m. ET

Award-winning country music singer Garth Brooks has been accused of sexual assault in a bombshell lawsuit filed in a state court in California on Oct. 3, 2024. The lawsuit details multiple incidents of alleged harassment that date back to 2019.

His accuser is a former hairstylist and makeup artist who worked for Brooks and his wife Tricia Yearwood. Here's what we know so far.

Garth Brooks's accuser previously worked for the singer.

According to CNN the accuser, known as Jane Roe, began working for Brooks in 2017 but had done hair for Yearwood back in 1999. She claimed he would frequently text her sexually explicit messages, would often change his clothes in front of her, and repeatedly exposed his buttocks and genitals to her.

In May 2019, Roe alleges that Brooks raped her in a hotel room in Los Angeles. She was with him for a work trip and was horrified to discover Brooks had booked one hotel room with a single bed. Once they were in the suite, Roe claims he "appeared in the doorway to the bedroom, completely naked," and then sexually assaulted her. After this incident, Roe said he continued to share sexual fantasies with her and would often grope her. Roe also said Brooks would mention having threesomes with Yearwood.