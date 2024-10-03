Garth Brooks Has Been Accused of Sexual Assault by a Former Hairstylist and Makeup Artist
Garth Brooks "appeared in the doorway to the bedroom, completely naked."
Award-winning country music singer Garth Brooks has been accused of sexual assault in a bombshell lawsuit filed in a state court in California on Oct. 3, 2024. The lawsuit details multiple incidents of alleged harassment that date back to 2019.
His accuser is a former hairstylist and makeup artist who worked for Brooks and his wife Tricia Yearwood. Here's what we know so far.
Garth Brooks's accuser previously worked for the singer.
According to CNN the accuser, known as Jane Roe, began working for Brooks in 2017 but had done hair for Yearwood back in 1999. She claimed he would frequently text her sexually explicit messages, would often change his clothes in front of her, and repeatedly exposed his buttocks and genitals to her.
In May 2019, Roe alleges that Brooks raped her in a hotel room in Los Angeles. She was with him for a work trip and was horrified to discover Brooks had booked one hotel room with a single bed. Once they were in the suite, Roe claims he "appeared in the doorway to the bedroom, completely naked," and then sexually assaulted her. After this incident, Roe said he continued to share sexual fantasies with her and would often grope her. Roe also said Brooks would mention having threesomes with Yearwood.
Brooks filed a separate lawsuit as John Doe where he alleges that Roe's "attorney sent him a 'confidential' demand letter alleging sexual misconduct after he declined Roe’s request for 'salaried employment and medical benefits.'" In response to this, Roe's attorney said this was nothing but Brooks's attempt to silence his client "through the filing of a preemptive complaint in Mississippi [and] was nothing other than an act of desperation and attempted intimidation."