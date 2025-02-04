Net Worth of Browns Defensive End Myles Garrett Reflects His Four-Time All Pro Record Myles was down with the Browns after a face-flop of a 2024 season, packing up his net worth and taking it home. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 4 2025, 9:12 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

NFL team the Cleveland Browns isn't short on talent, even if they were a little short on wins in 2024, to say the least. But they've always bosted a decent line-up, including star defensive end Myles Garrett.

However, when 2025 dawned it brought bad news for the Browns: Garrett was requesting a trade-out. He has his reasons, and they may be tied to his desire to keep his impressive net worth from slipping. Here's what we know about his net worth and the salary he was looking to tidy up with his big trade-out from the team he played with for eight seasons.

Here's what we know about Myles Garrett's net worth.

At the time of his trade, WealthyPeeps estimated his net worth at around $15 million, although some sites suggest it may be as high as $60 million. Myles was born in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 29, 1995. Standing at 6'4" and weighing in just north of 270lbs., he's an impressive wall helping to form the Browns' defensive line. He played with the Browns for eight seasons, including going with them to the playoffs in 2022 and 2023.

Myles Garrett Professional football player Net worth: $15 million Myles Garrett is an NFL player who played for the Cleveland Browns for eight seasons before requesting a trade-out after the 2024 season was a series of hard losses for the team. He's known as "MG" or "Flash." Birthdate: Dec. 29, 1995 Birthplace: Arlington, Texas

But unfortunately, the Browns face-planted hard in 2024 and ended the season with just three wins to their fourteen losses. It was enough for Myles to pull up anchor and request the next boat out with a trade.

Myles's salary helps bump up that net worth.

And it's of course all shaped by the salary he brings in as one of the NFL's strongest defensive ends, 2024's belly-flop of a season notwithstanding.

In 2020, Myles signed a five-year contract extension with the Browns after they recruited him as the No.1 overall draft in 2017, according to Pro Football Network. This extension included $125 million, with an expected $19.7 million going to Myles in 2025 alone.

In recruiting him, the new team Myles trades to would take on his $18.54 million option bonus, along with his $1.255 million base salary. This would put his cap number for a new team at just over $4.5 million.

Cleveland was loathe to lose Myles, especially with as poor of a showing as they made in 2024. Without one of their most impressive players, 2025's prospects were looking somewhat bleak.

Luckily for Myles, his impressive record, including being named an All-Pro four times and earning AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, makes him a desirable recruit for a number of big teams.