Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Myles Garrett Isn't Married Yet, but He Has Been Dating His Girlfriend for Years Myles Garrett is one of the stars of the Cleveland Browns, and many are wondering whether the defensive end is married or in a relationship. By Joseph Allen Dec. 29 2023, Published 10:28 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images; Twitter/@serratu

The Gist: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett isn't married, but he has been in a relationship with Serra Tumay since 2019.

Serra works as a nutritionist, and her parents are originally from Turkey.

Myles's parents and siblings have always been supportive of his career.

Article continues below advertisement

The Cleveland Browns are going to the playoffs and that's thanks in no small part to the efforts of their star defensive end Myles Garrett. He was the first overall pick in the 2017 draft after a college career playing for Texas A&M, and after more than a half-decade of success in the NFL, many are now wondering whether the NFL star is married.

Myles has recorded 14 sacks this season, and he's part of a Cleveland Browns defense that has proven to be among the best in the league during the regular season. Although it can be hard for defensive players to break out, Myles has managed to do that during the course of his career.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Is Myles Garrett married?

Myles Garrett isn't married, but he and his girlfriend Serra Tumay have been together for several years. Serra works with Aston Villa, one of the soccer clubs in the English Premier League, as a nutritionist. That expertise likely helps at home as well, as it means that Myles's partner is someone who knows the ins and outs of how professional athletes should eat.

Article continues below advertisement

Serra was born in California in July 1991. Serra's parents are from Turkey, and they lived there for some of Serra's childhood before moving to the U.S. Serra was a state-champion soccer player in high school and went on to play soccer at NYU while she studied nutrition. She has worked with UCLA as a nutritionist and has also given lectures on the topic in many places across the country.

Myles and Serra have been dating since at least July 2019, which is when he made his first appearance on her Instagram page. Although the couple has been relatively low profile, and has had to make their relationship work long distance for much of the year, they made headlines in September 2022 when they were in a car accident. The accident happened after they swerved to avoid hitting a wild animal, and Myles was more seriously injured, although both of them were ultimately fine.

Article continues below advertisement

Myles Garrett has a supportive and athletic family.

Myles's parents are Audrey and Lawrence Garrett, and he grew up in Texas. Audrey was a college athlete in track and field, and she has been an outspoken advocate for her son's career. Myles also has two siblings, and his older brother, Sean Williams, played in the NBA from 2007 to 2012. Despite that success, though, Myles has often cited Sean as a cautionary tale due to his reliance on marijuana, which ultimately limited him.