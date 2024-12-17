Natalie Rupnow's Father Appears to Be a Man of Faith Who Spent Quality Time With His Daughter "The second we stop communicating things start to break down." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 17 2024, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/jeff.rupnow

On Dec. 16, 2024, a 911 operator received a distressing call from a second grader at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis. They were reporting a shooting that authorities would later learn was happening in one classroom of the school. It was being used as a study hall and was filled with students from various grades.

According to CBS News, police were able to get inside the building within minutes only to discover two people had been killed, six were injured, and the shooter dead from an apparent suicide. The suspected shooter was quickly identified as 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who occasionally went by Samantha. In light of this horrific tragedy, attention has turned to her parents. Here's what we know.

Natalie Rupnow's parents are Jeff and Melissa Rupnow.

Rupnow lived in Madison with her parents, Jeff and Melissa Rupnow, whose social media accounts are providing some insight into the teenager's life. While Melissa's privacy settings are fairly high, Jeff's boasts one alarming image of his daughter that some are pointing to as somewhat problematic.

His Facebook banner photo appears to be a picture of Rupnow practicing skeet shooting. The act itself is less concerning than what the 15-year-old is wearing. Rupnow has on a black KMFDM t-shirt from a previous tour. The German industrial rock group rose to fame in the 1980s, then became infamous after it was revealed that Columbine shooter Eric Harris was a fan. He frequently wrote about them in his journal.

Beneath the photo, someone asked Jeff if that was "the kiddo." He enthusiastically said yes and added, "We joined NBSC this spring and we have been loving every second of it!" Jeff is referring to the North Bristol Sportsmans Club which is based out of Sun Prairie, Wis. Members can join leagues for archery, rifle, shotgun, handgun, or trap and have access to events like hunter safety classes. They also focus on inclusivity by offering outdoor wheelchairs provided by Access Ability Wisconsin.

Jeff Rupnow appears to be very religious.

Many of Jeff's Facebook posts are about his church, Bethel Lutheran. In December 2022, he encouraged people to join him at any of their services. "All are welcome," he wrote. "I will be there all afternoon and would love to see some old faces and give some hugs! Bonus, I’ve got kiddo ushering all four services with me! If I don’t see you, I wish you the merriest Christmas!!!"

He also posted about the importance of open and honest communication, writing that it was the "key to life." Jeff went on to say, "The second we stop communicating things start to break down." When he wasn't posting about his daughter or his dogs, Jeff was sharing messages of positivity or asking folks to donate to a nonprofit he was raising money for.

In early 2024, James and Jennifer Crumbley were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and were sentenced to 10-15 years in prison. Their son, Ethan Crumbley, shot and killed four students and injured seven at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. This opened the door for parents to be held responsible for their children in incidents like this one. It's unclear if Rupnow's parents will be charged.