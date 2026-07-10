Meet Nathan Taupez Scinto: The Producer Behind 'Fyre 2' Nathan Taupez Scinto is no longer flying under the radar. By Reese Watson Published July 10 2026, 7:17 p.m. ET Source: Nathan Taupez Scinto

The Documentary That Could Change Everything We Think About One of Culture's Biggest Moments — The Miami-based filmmaker has built one of the most quietly impressive production companies in the country. Now he is about to become a household name.

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When the original Fyre Festival documentaries dropped in 2019, one on Netflix and one on Hulu, they became instant cultural phenomena. Everyone watched. Everyone had an opinion. Everyone thought they knew the whole story. Nathan Taupez Scinto is about to prove them wrong.

The founder of Think Global Media Group, known as Global Filmz, has spent the better part of two decades doing the kind of work that rarely gets the credit it deserves. He went from nearly homeless to running a global production company with over 40 full-time filmmakers across offices in Miami, New York, Washington DC, Salt Lake City, and Virginia.

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More than 564 projects completed. Eighteen countries. Two hundred and fifty-six cities. Award wins in London, Paris, Rome, New York, and a Cannes finalist nod. All of it built quietly, methodically, and almost entirely without the spotlight. That is about to change.

This fall, Scinto is set to release Fyre 2, a documentary that promises to reopen one of the most dissected cultural stories of the last decade and reveal what the cameras missed the first time around. The question is not whether people will watch. They will. The question is whether the story they thought was over turns out to be something else entirely.

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Scinto has always had a gift for finding those stories. His instinct is for subjects that the mainstream has moved on from too quickly, narratives that have been flattened into easy conclusions when the reality is far more complicated.

It is the same instinct that led him to Adversity: The Jason Cooper Story, the documentary about a paralyzed former football star who was never supposed to walk again and is now attempting to break the Guinness World Record for quadriplegic squatting, now streaming on Tubi. And it is the same instinct behind his upcoming slate, which also includes Short Straw, the story of the man Princess Diana called Rambo, A Dot in the Ocean, Beyond the Birkin, and a second season of a Haitian reality TV show.

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Scinto started his career in 2001 producing a 16-episode television series on a Fox affiliate. He built slowly and deliberately, founding Think Global Media in 2016 and expanding it year by year into something genuinely rare: an independent production company with global reach, institutional credibility, and a founder who still has the hunger of someone with something to prove.

Fyre 2 is the project that puts all of that on the biggest stage he has ever had. Billy McFarland, the subject at the center of the story, has not been sitting still in the years since the original documentaries made him the most talked-about fraudster in America.

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He has produced government-endorsed destination festivals in Honduras and Turks and Caicos. He coordinated hip hop talent for a presidential campaign rally that dominated the national news cycle. He is planning a 17-day livestreamed journey by jet ski from Honduras to Venezuela through six countries. Whatever you think of McFarland, the story has not ended. It has kept moving.