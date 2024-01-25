Home > Viral News > Trending Man Catches Neighbor Sneaking Laundry into His Dryer, Steals Clothes in Revenge A man discovered that someone else tossed their clothes inside of his dryer while it was in use, trying to get them dried off for free. So he took their clothes. By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 25 2024, Published 2:11 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @adrian_peru

If you've ever used a shared laundromat, you've probably come across folks who have no qualms about taking your clothes out of a machine and dumping them on a folding table. Now if you go over the time limit for a wash or a dry and someone does this...then that's on you. But if someone does this prematurely...they've just got bad manners and no respect for the fact that you got the laundry before they did.

And then there are people like one that a TikToker named Adrian (@adrian_peru) came across who think it's totally fine to just throw their laundry in with a stranger's. Well, Adrian didn't think it was fine.

He recorded the discovery he made while looking through the dryer and noticing that someone must've put their clothes inside of the machine to get them dried out for free. What ended up happening is that someone did indeed get something for free, but it was Adrian because he took the person's clothes.

"So someone decided to get a free dry with me, right? I come to my dryer I'm like what the f--- this is not my clothes I check the other one and I was like maybe I left it here. No, this is my clothes just somebody mixed in their clothes with mine. Echo Unlimited I haven't worn that since like I was eight years old."

He continued as he pulled the stranger's clothes from the dryer, "This big a-- shirt. Jeans? I don't wear jeans like this. Lee? Bro...oh my God. American shorts oh hell no he tried to get a free dry throwing it in with my clothes? Nah bruh, I'mma get free clothes is what's gonna happen. I'm take this to my apartment check it out."

The video transitions to the TikToker speaking into the camera as he jokes,"Oh we doing a haul, we definitely bout to do a haul." He then steps in front of the camera showing off all the different outfits he found himself with, courtesy of the person who tried to get their clothes dried for free.

Source: TikTok | @adrian_peru

Outfit number 1: is a pair of jean shorts and a large camouflage t-shirt he tries on camera. He then switches it up with the pair of Lee jeans, which are large enough to fit a tablet, something he reveals as he pretends to answer an iPad like it's a phone.

He then asks Alexa to play "Crank That" by Soulja Boy and proceeds to perform a dance montage rocking the different fits: the Ecko Unlimited shirt makes an appearance, as does a large yellow rain parka, a grey and black tank top and black shorts with colorful designs lining the side.

The video ends with him wearing the Lee jeans and yellow pullover parka. He looks into the camera stating that he actually likes the way it looks, stating it's an "actual fit."

Source: TikTok | @adrian_peru

There were a good number of folks who said that Adrian actually made out well as a result of the laundry insult, like this one person who quipped: "Nah you copped some drip"

Another TikTok user wondered how the person who had their clothes nabbed from the laundromat would feel if they hopped online only to see that someone had stolen their clothing: "imagine scrolling thru TikTok to find this guy having a fashion show w ur clothes"

And then there were those who dealt with the frustration of someone taking their wet clothes out of a washing machine/dryer to put their own clothes in, and the revenge they enacted against them as a result: "Someone took my clothes out the washer soon as it started and threw mine on a table. I threw theirs in the trash and mine back in"

Source: TikTok | @adrian_peru

Another TikToker had their own anecdote about a similar incident: "Someone took my clothes out of the dryer for theirs. I re-wet them in the utility sink and threw them outside in the muddy snow and put mine back in."

However there were other folks on the video sharing application who said that they probably would've handled the situation much differently: "& then there’s me… folding it nicely for when they come back for them"

Adrian does have some company when it comes to taking other people's clothes if they're trying to jack your washing/drying session: "people do that in my complex my husband keeps all the green top for his camo uniforms" someone else wrote.

Source: TikTok | @adrian_peru