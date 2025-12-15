Neil Diamond Once Kept His Children Away from the Spotlight, but Now They're All Adults Through the years, Neil's children inspired him and helped make him the superstar he is today. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 15 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

To most of the world, Neil Diamond is a legendary singer and songwriter, and his music has wormed its way into the hearts of millions throughout the decades. He is a staple for lovers of oldies, and his music still graces wedding dance floors to this day.

But while he was out becoming a famous superstar, with hits like "Sweet Caroline," "September Morn," "Love on the Rocks," and others, he was also building a pretty big project at home: his four children. Here's what we know about his children and his philosophy on parenting.

Neil Diamond once kept his children pretty private, but they're all adults now.

Neil's approach to raising children was, by necessity, affected by his fame. However, in 1982, the musician told People that he was focused on keeping his kids out of the spotlight. He explained, "The best thing I can do for my kids is give them a normal life, be supportive and let them find their own way.”

And with four grown children who seem to be thriving, along with eight grandchildren, it would seem that Neil has successfully helped them find their own way.

Marjorie Diamond is the oldest, at 60.

Neil's oldest daughter, Marjorie, is 60 now. He welcomed Marjorie with his high school sweetheart, Jayne Posner, whom he was married to until 1969. Marjorie and her sister Elyn were raised with their mother in New York City and then New Jersey, while their father moved to California, according to People.

Neil credits Marjorie with coming up with the title for his hit song, "Beautiful Noise," and she now lives in New York City. She is the mother to at least one of Neil's grandchildren, a boy, Alexander, whom she welcomed in 1995. In 1996, Neil mused, "I love being a granddad. It’s one of those perks where you don’t have to do anything but let your chest swell" (excerpt via People).

Neil's daughter Elyn Diamond founded the Children Who Never Forget Foundation.

Neil also shares daughter Elyn with his ex-wife Jayne. Elyn welcomed a daughter in 2004 while living in Los Angeles. Through the years, Elyn was inspired to use her privilege to help people. She founded the Children Who Never Forget Foundation, which is an organization that aims to help children who have experienced abuse.

Jesse Diamond is Neil's oldest son.

Neil shares his two sons, Jesse and Micah, with his second wife, Marcia Murphey, whom he divorced in 1994 after 25 years of marriage. Like his father, Jesse's talent lies in music and art, and his Instagram showcases his photography.

Jesse shares one son, Elijah, with his first wife, and his second wife, Elana Belzberg, frequently graces his social media accounts. The eldest Diamond son frequently celebrates his father on social media as well.

Micah Diamond is Neil's youngest child.

Source: Instagram / @jdstudio Jesse and Micah Diamond with their wives

The youngest Diamond child is now 47, has worked as a photographer, and was once the creative director for SchnApps, People reports. Additionally, he is the co-founder and chief operations officer at Eyeist, along with his big brother, Jesse.