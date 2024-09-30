Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube Songs Pulled from YouTube Over SESAC Content — Here's What That Means "Who tf is sesac and what have they done to all the music???" one Redditor vented in frustration. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 30 2024, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: Pixabay

The way musicians create and get paid for their music has changed drastically from the days of CDs (remember those?). With online streaming now the main source of income for musicians, aside from selling merch, it's crucial for them to be fairly compensated when their music is used on platforms, TV shows, and movies. That’s where the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC) steps in.

Article continues below advertisement

Founded in 1931 by Paul Heinecke, SESAC is a performing rights organization that represents over 15,000 publishers and affiliates and manages a catalog of more than 1.5 million songs, according to the company's website. SESAC oversees contracts between musicians and platforms to ensure artists are compensated for their work, though there’s debate about whether these deals are fair. Now that you know what SESAC is, you’re likely wondering why it's causing music to be pulled from YouTube.

What is SESAC's connection to YouTube?

Source: Unsplash

SESAC works with platforms like YouTube to allow artists' music to be streamed. When these deals are successful, the music remains available. However, if loose ends remain or no agreement is reached, the music gets pulled. This seemed to be the case at the end of September 2024, when music from artists like Adele and Green Day was removed from the platform. Affected videos displayed the message: "This video contains content from SESAC. It is not available in your country."

Article continues below advertisement

A YouTube representative shared a statement with Variety, saying: “We have held good faith negotiations with SESAC to renew our existing deal. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we were unable to reach an equitable agreement before its expiration. We take copyright very seriously and as a result, content represented by SESAC is no longer available on YouTube in the U.S."

Despite the setback, the rep added, "We are in active conversations with SESAC and are hoping to reach a new deal as soon as possible." If a new agreement is reached, the music you've been eagerly trying to stream on YouTube should be back up and running.

Article continues below advertisement

What artists does SESAC represent?

SESAC holds licensing rights to numerous songs by artists like Neil Diamond, Jack Harlow, Ariana Grande, Hillary Scott of Lady A, Blanco Brown, and others mentioned above. It also represents music on hit shows like Grey's Anatomy, How I Met Your Mother, Dateline NBC, Seinfeld, and Dr. Phil. Needless to say, the company has a strong grip on music rights, and without a signed contract supporting their stipulations, certain music won’t be available for streaming or inclusion in various TV shows.

Article continues below advertisement

Shoutout to Ariana Grande for receiving six @mtv #VMAs nominations for ˚❀ we can’t be friends ꕤ.ﾟ⁠https://t.co/y3rXIuU2WA — SESAC, Inc. (@sesac) August 6, 2024

Is SESAC not allowed in the United States?