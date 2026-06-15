Netflix Confirms Final Season for 'The Lincoln Lawyer' as Other Shows Face Cancellation Much to viewers’ disappointment, many of the decisions come without warning, leaving audiences stunned and frustrated. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 15 2026, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: Pexels

Netflix viewers are losing several fan-favorite shows, including The Lincoln Lawyer, as the streamer continues reshaping its lineup. The development comes as the streaming platform cancels a list of 17 shows after 2026, including The Night Agent, The Abandons and Breathless. The exact cause of the latest move is yet unknown.

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Source: Pexels

Below is a list of the canceled titles.

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These Netflix Shows Won't Be Returning

The Lincoln Lawyer: A 10-episode final chapter of the legal drama is in production. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is set to return as defense attorney Mickey Haller. However, the upcoming episodes will include cast changes as the show prepares to wrap up. Creators have now confirmed that the next installment will serve as the series finale and will bring the courtroom series to an end.

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With Love, Meghan: Page Six reported that With Love, Meghan, which featured Meghan Markle cooking and hosting conversations with friends, is coming to a close and will not be returning to the streaming platform.

Miss Governor: "I have to admit, I was quite heartbroken when I first got the info," Miss Governor star Terri J. Vaughn said in an emotional Instagram video. “... My heart and the intention behind the show was just, and I still feel it was just so beautiful and purposeful [and] impactful… to be able to tell those stories through that character."

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Her comments came shortly after Netflix confirmed the cancellation.

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The Abandons: Despite featuring Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson, The Abandons has already been canceled at Netflix. The streaming giant opted not to renew the series, according to Just Jared.

Selling the City: The new reality series followed a group of real estate agents at Douglas Elliman in New York City. From the same creators of Selling Sunset and Selling The OC, the show combined workplace competition with personal storylines.

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However, the series will not return for a second season, according to TMZ. The outlet further revealed that the cancellation stems from a strategic shift by Netflix, as it reportedly wants to focus its resources on just the original real estate franchise, Selling Sunset.

Class: “A lot of you and I absolutely loved that show…but unfortunately, we could not give you another season because life usually has other plans,” wrote Gurfateh Pirzada, confirming that the series has been canceled, as per Just Jared.

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Pop the Balloon Live: The series was marketed as a dating experiment. It featured a rotating lineup of hopeful singles and a signature red balloon used to test chemistry in real time. The show had one rule: if your balloon popped, your time on the show was over with no second chances.

According to Deadline, the reality series has been canceled and will not be renewed for a second season.

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The Vince Staples Show: Created by Vince Staples, the satirical comedy series follows its titular character, Vince, as he embarks on a journey in search of inner peace following a tragic death. However, his quest for tranquility is constantly disrupted, as he is haunted by his past, according to Just Jared.

Despite its unique comedic vision, the show's run has come to an end. The streamer has officially canceled the show after just two seasons.

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Terminator Zero: Series creator Mattson Tomlin said viewership fell short despite strong reviews.