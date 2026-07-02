New Autopsy Report Reveals Fresh Details About ‘The Wire’ Actor James Ransone's Death Ransone's death was ruled a suicide, with investigators saying that no foul play was suspected. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published July 2 2026, 6:57 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@skippermcphee

Actor James Ransone’s death by suicide made headlines when it was first reported, and additional details have since emerged about the circumstances surrounding it. Ransone had a history of suicidal ideation. He was found with ligature marks on his neck, consistent with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's finding that he died by hanging.

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Investigators found no signs of foul play. Medication was recovered at the scene, though there was no indication of drug paraphernalia. A toxicology report found that there were no illicit drugs in his system at the time of death.

There Was No Suicide Note

The medical examiner’s report stated that Ransone did not leave a note. He had previously discussed seeking hospital treatment to address suicidal ideation. He is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their two children, named Jack and Violet. He was 46.

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McPhee and Ransone had been married since 2017, but the couple had no written contract regarding the inheritance of his assets. In February, roughly two months after his death, McPhee filed a spousal property petition in Los Angeles.

Jamie McPhee, the wife of "The Wire" actor James Ransone, is speaking out for the first time since her husband's death.



"I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again," McPhee wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. "You told me - I need to be… pic.twitter.com/NO8un5pZMv — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 22, 2025

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A GoFundMe campaign was set up shortly after his death in December 2025 to support the family.

James Ransone Had a History of Substance Use

Before his death, Ransone spoke to The Fix, in an interview later cited by Entertainment Weekly, about how he developed a heroin addiction. He said his substance use began with prescription painkillers, including Vicodin, oxycodone and Xanax.

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He described becoming dependent on the pills and said he resorted to stealing prescription pads to obtain more. After friends involved in similar activity were arrested, he said he recognized the legal risk and switched to heroin, which he said was easier to obtain.

‘The Wire’ alum James Ransone’s wife Jamie McPhee broke her silence on the late actor’s Dec. 19 death, sharing a heartbreaking message about his untimely passing. https://t.co/s3TapRHYM9 pic.twitter.com/Nn7b3F06BK — E! News (@enews) December 22, 2025

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He said, “I became strung out on those pills and when you're a junkie, you do anything to get it. I ended up ripping off a lot of doctors, stealing a lot of prescription pads. I started that hustle, but then a couple of my friends got arrested for that. Somehow, I had enough foresight to go, 'Okay, this is a federal crime and could result in some serious time.' So, I switched to doing heroin because it was much easier to get a hold of.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance use issues, confidential help is available 24/7 through SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).