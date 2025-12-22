James Ransone's Wife Shared a Heartbreaking Post to Instagram Following His Death "You told me I need to be more like you, and you need to be more like me, and you were so right." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 22 2025, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@skippermcphee

When actor James Ransone was researching the part of Eddie Kasbrack in the film adaptation of Stephen King's IT, he noticed something about the adult versions of the characters. He told Polygon that it stuck with him that no one in the Losers Club, the childhood nickname for their group, had children. At the time, he didn't have any children, and that concept frightened him. By the time filming began, James was a new dad.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout the interview, James revealed himself to be thoughtful, especially when it came to art. He didn't understand how people with different interpretations could reach the conclusion that the other person's opinion is wrong. In December 2025, James died by suicide, leaving behind his wife and two children. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

James Ransone's wife posted a heartbreaking tribute to him on Instagram.

Two days after her husband died, Jamie McPhee shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram. In it, she and James are smiling. His hand is placed lightly over her pregnant belly. "I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again," she wrote in the caption. "You told me I need to be more like you, and you need to be more like me, and you were so right."

The comments are filled with support from friends and condolences from strangers. "Love you with everything I got and holding our beloved brilliant peejo with grace gratitude and cosmic peace into this life and the next," wrote actor Natasha Lyonne. Beneath that, Julia Fox said she has Jamie's back with whatever she may need.

Article continues below advertisement

A GoFundMe has been set up for Jamie and her kids.

In her post, Jamie thanked James for giving her the "greatest gifts," their two children: Jack and Violet. A family friend has set up a GoFundMe for the trio, which will be used to "support Jamie and the children as they navigate life after an unimaginable loss."

Article continues below advertisement

According to the GoFundMe, Jamie, Jack, and Violet were James's "entire world." They "loved them infinitely" and he in turn "loved them just as fiercely." The bond they shared as a family was "deep, joyful, and unmistakable to anyone who witnessed it."

Article continues below advertisement

James was loved by so many people, as noted by various social media posts honoring him. In one Instagram post, Andy Muschietti, who directed James in IT, said he was lucky to have met and befriended him. He followed that up with another post that mentioned how James touched people's lives.