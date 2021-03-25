'Sesame Street' to Debut New Characters to Talk About Racism and Inclusivity

Sesame Workshop has spent decades proving its commitment to multiculturalism and inclusivity. It created muppets such as Lily, who struggled with housing insecurity; Karli, whose mother struggled with addiction and grew up in foster care; and Julia, a muppet with autism.

According to Time Magazine, Kay Wilson Stallings, the Executive Vice President of Creative Production, stated why Sesame was inspired to address racism head-on with these new characters.