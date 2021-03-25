Gordon Was One of the Longest-Standing Characters on 'Sesame Street'

During a 2016 Q&A with Bob McGrath, another recurring character on Sesame Street, the actor informed fans that Emilio Delgado (who played Luis) and Roscoe had both been cut from the program as part of its retooling for HBO.

The newer version of Sesame Street would diverge from its longstanding traditions and be shortened to a half-hour per episode, focusing largely on teaching children basic skills. This decision was met with plenty of controversy from the get-go and led to the network issuing a statement about their choice.

But statements aside, fans were still upset that the two veteran stars were let go from the show.