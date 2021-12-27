Get Ready for New Year's Eve With These Nail Art Ideas From TikTok

According to a TikTok user named @_nailsbysky_, champagne is easily one of the major staples for celebrating a holiday like New Year’s Eve. So much so, she’s even decided to decorate her acrylic nails with a glass of champagne! She didn’t skimp out when it came to adding a lot of glittery shine to her design either. The champagne glass itself is sparkly gold surrounded by red holiday decorations dripping around the edges from every angle.