Take a Look at Some New Year's Traditions From Around the World

Out with the old, in with the new, right? That term is taken quite literally in South Africa, where people see a new year as the time to literally rid their lives of the physical items from the past year. There is a longstanding tradition in Africa's southernmost country where old furniture is hurled from the windows of homes, only to be destroyed when it hits the ground below. It might not be the most effective way of getting rid of something unwanted, but it definitely gets the job done.