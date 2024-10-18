Home > Television Who Is Nicholas Chavez Dating? Despite a New Viral Video, It's Not Who You Might Think Video of Nicholas kissing Chloe Sevigny has fans more than a little upset. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 18 2024, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

General Hospital alum Nicholas Chavez first came to fame in his role as Spencer Cassadine. Love or hate Spencer, Nicholas quickly became one of the soap world's hottest daytime stars. More recently, he starred in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story where he played convicted murderer Lyle.

But who is he dating? A new video of him kissing someone has fans wondering who the soap star is involved with, and it might not be who you think.

Source: MEGA Cooper Koch and Nicholas Chavez pose at the premiere of 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

Here's who Nicholas Chavez is dating — and who he's not.

Nicholas has been dubbed "the internet's boyfriend" and frequently finds himself shocked by his meteoric rise to superstardom. In a recent interview, he chatted with People about what it's like to be famous in the era of TikTok edits and what it means to suddenly have this huge base of fans wanting to create content around his career.

Nicholas explained, "I could have never predicted that. What blows me away is Victoria showed me a video of a bunch of people in a college classroom — like literally hundreds of people gathered in a college classroom watching this edit what was so funny to me.” “I’m kind of like bowled over by the whole thing,” he added. “More than anything, I’m glad people are having fun.”

The aforementioned Victoria, Victoria Abbott, is his girlfriend, and the two have been together for some time. She is an actor as well and has appeared in Echoes and Grotesquerie. She shares content of the two of them together on her social media account, and all seems to be well. That, of course, takes us now to who he's not dating despite recent video evidence to the contrary.

Video of Nicholas kissing Chloe Sevigny has fans more than a little upset.

The fact that their relationship has been public is partially why people were so shocked to see him kissing someone else in a recent video. The other reason people are shocked is because the actor he briefly locked lips with played his mom in Monsters: Chloe Sevigny.

People were a little confused, to say the least. Not only were they shocked to see Nicholas smooching someone other than Victoria, but to see him kissing his on-screen mom? It was a bridge too far for many fans who expressed their confusion on social media. In the comments of one video showing the brief kiss, one TikTok user wrote, "I’M EXTREMELY CONFUSE BROO?!" Another replied, "YOU’RE CONFUSED I’M CONFUSED BRO."

Many fans demanded an explanation, while another wrote, "THE FACT THAT HE WAS ABOUT TO GO IN FOR ANOTHER KISS!!!" Some users suggested that this photoshoot was done in character and that they were playing their roles as mother and son. Yet other social media users pointed out that if that were the case, it still deserves some explanation.

