Home > Human Interest Where Is Serial Alias-Faker and Accused Criminal Nicholas "Rossi" Alahverdian Now? Nicholas also went under the alias of an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 28 2024, 5:08 p.m. ET Source: The Times/News Licensing via MEGA

The twisted tale of Nicholas "Rossi" Alahverdian is a nearly unbelievable story of multiple aliases, faked deaths, alleged crimes, and an obfuscated timeline that's hard to parse out.

But where is Nicholas Rossi now? The serial name-faker has been accused of multiple crimes and is finally facing the music for the trail of confusion he left behind him along the way. While it's unclear if we'll ever know every fact about Nicholas's life, pieces are slowly starting to come to light and paint a picture of a sordid tale of lies.

Source: The Times/News Licensing via MEGA Nicholas poses here as "Arthur Knight," who he claimed was a terminally ill Irish orphan suffering from a case of mistaken identity. His wife Miranda stands by him.

This is where Nicholas Rossi is now. Or rather, Nicholas Alahverdian.

These days, Nicholas is less on the run and more "squarely parked in a jail cell" in Utah. He's facing charges related to two rapes in the state in 2008.

Nicholas, who has hopped from alias to alias over the years attempting to elude the criminal justice system, has finally admitted that his birth name is, in fact, Nicholas Alahverdian. As he fights for his freedom in Utah, bits and pieces of the convoluted story he has concocted are coming to light.

The 37-year-old was arrested in Scotland in 2021 after being recognized in a Glasgow hospital while receiving treatment for COVID-19. He has fought for three years to avoid extradition to Utah to face the sexual assault charges. All the while, claiming he was not Nicholas Rossi but was in fact an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight. Yet now his web of lies is being untangled, one at a time.

Nicholas spent years skipping from identity to identity and leaving a trail of alleged crimes in his wake.

Nicholas's earliest interactions of note occurred in 2008, when he allegedly sexually assaulted two women, including his girlfriend at the time. The rape kit was not processed for the first rape until 2017, the same year Nicholas fled to Ireland where he set up an identity as Arthur, claiming that he had never set foot in America before and was being framed. However, Nicholas claims that he fled to the United Kingdom not for fear of charges, but because he was receiving threats in Rhode Island from officials, where he had moved to in 2011.

In Rhode Island, Nicholas claimed that he had been abused as a child while in the care of the state Department of Children, Youth and Families. He made friends with politicians, pushing for child welfare reform. In 2017, he boarded a plane to the United Kingdom just as FBI agents began investigating him for fraud in Ohio. After this point, the story gets even more twisted. He married a woman named Miranda in 2018.

In 2020, Nicholas reached out to Rhode Island news outlets to say that he was hiding under an assumed name in Russia because a particular politician was threatening him. And then in 2022, Rhode Island reporter for NBC 10 I-Team's Parker Gavigan received a call from a woman who called herself "Louise."

"Louise" claimed to be married to Nicholas, then still going by the name Arthur, and said that he had died from terminal cancer. Parker said that this person rang alarm bells for him as her behavior and insistence that the media cover Nicholas's "death" mirrored Nicholas's earlier interactions with the press. In 2022, Parker mused, "Which made me think it might be the same people."

In 2021, Rhode Island officials were starting to think that Nicholas was still alive. As soon as those news stories began to circulate, "Louise" reached out again and complained that the stories about Nicholas were wrong. But then, officials experienced a break in the mystery after Nicholas was recognized at the hospital. He was arrested in 2021 and charged with two sexual assaults. For years he complained that he was not Nicholas, and was the victim of mistaken identity.

Now that he is back in the US, however, the charade has come to an end. At least, mostly. Nicholas is still playing games with the court, avoiding zoom appearances from his jail cell and playing loose with how much truth he'll admit to. But at least for now, Nicholas is in one spot and can't so easily slide out from under his identity with the eyes of the criminal justice system trained squarely on him.