Who Exactly Is 'Surviving Death' Medium Nicole de Haas?

The six-episode season explores ideas surrounding life after death, and has introduced viewers to many experts, mediums, and psychics who urge audiences to question what happens after we die.

We, for one, did not know what we were getting ourselves into when we casually threw on Netflix's new documentary series, Surviving Death .

One recurring personality on Surviving Death is Dutch medium and teacher Nicole de Haas . But who exactly is the medium, and why are people questioning whether Nicole de Haas is a fraud ? Keep reading for what you need to know about her and what Nicole herself has to say.

We even watch as Nicole invites cameras into her Centre for Mediumship and Healing, where she performs seances for several families, one of which is Mike's, who "came into [the] trance demonstration ... with high hopes." As Episode 3 progresses, however, we learn that every bit of information Nicole provided to Mike's eager family was easy to glean on social media, which prompts both Mike's family and viewers alike to question whether Nicole de Haas's mediumship is actually legit.

We first meet Nicole in Surviving Death's second episode. We learn that she's always been interested in the spiritual realm and began to develop her skills as both a psychic and physical medium in 2005. She completed a three-year education at the Academy for Mediumship, and has taken multiple courses at the Arthur Findlay College, a renowned college of spiritualism and psychic science in England.

Is Nicole de Haas a fraud?

"There wasn't anything said of a personal nature that was not on some social media fairly recently," Mike tells the camera, saying he has "no idea what to make of it." "If someone were not to be totally honest about this kind of thing, I mean, and you're playing with people's emotions in that way, that's not right."

"Everything said was exact," Mike's mom adds. "But afterward, we were reviewing what was available on the internet and what was not available and we found that just about everything was." "I was blown away, but then afterwards, you really sit down, your emotions calm down, and you think about it, it's like, 'OK, you know, let's see what's going on here ... The stuff was out there," Mike's brother-in-law, who came into the room the most skeptical of the lot, reveals.

Being faced with doubt is not a foreign feeling for Nicole, though it took her "a while to accept that," she confesses to the camera. "The skeptic could easily say, 'Oh you know, she might be a fraud,'" Nicole admits later in the episode. "That's what we have to deal with as mediums. We have to accept that there will be people in this world not believing what we do."

Following the release of the Netflix docuseries, Nicole took to her own Facebook page to share more thoughts on Surviving Death. According to HITC (it seems Nicole has since deleted the post), she says she agreed to participate in the series "because I believe that mediumship can help people to heal, that healing is needed in this world but also that we as human beings continue to learn about ourselves and life."