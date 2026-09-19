Niklas Freihofer: Technology, Trading and the Future By Reese Watson Published Sept. 19 2026, 3:09 p.m. ET Source: Niklas Freihofer

Trading has always evolved with technology, but the pace of that evolution is accelerating. For , the most important question is no longer whether technology will continue changing financial markets, but which parts of the trading experience will be rebuilt first and which companies will be prepared to lead that change.

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Freihofer has spent more than a decade inside financial services, moving from the introducing broker side of forex into entrepreneurship, company ownership and large-scale financial operations. Still in his twenties, he has already built multiple successful businesses and helped develop a forex and CFD brokerage that has become one of the ten fastest-growing brokerages in the world.

That background gives him a practical view of technology because he has experienced the industry from several angles. He understands how traders interact with platforms, how IBs build distribution, how brokerages manage growth and how rapidly operational pressure increases once a financial company begins serving clients at scale.

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For Freihofer, the future of trading will be shaped by what happens around the trade as much as by the trade itself. Execution remains critical, but onboarding, data, automation, reporting, support and the overall client experience are becoming increasingly important parts of how a modern financial company competes.

That shift reflects a broader change in customer expectations. Traders increasingly expect financial platforms to feel as intuitive, responsive and accessible as the best technology products they use elsewhere, which places pressure on traditional financial businesses to rethink processes that were designed for a slower and less connected environment.

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Freihofer believes the strongest companies will respond by treating technology as infrastructure rather than decoration. A modern interface may attract attention, but the deeper value comes from systems that make the company faster, more reliable and easier to use while supporting greater volume without creating unnecessary complexity.

His experience building a rapidly growing brokerage has reinforced that view. As client activity increases, weaknesses in technology become operational weaknesses because delays, unclear reporting, fragmented support or inefficient processes can quickly affect the reputation of the entire business. That is why Freihofer is interested in technology that reduces friction before it becomes visible to the client. The best systems, in his view, often work quietly in the background, allowing the business to process more activity while keeping the customer experience consistent.

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Automation is likely to become an increasingly important part of that future. Freihofer sees opportunities for technology to reduce repetitive manual work, improve access to information and allow teams to focus more attention on the areas where human judgment, relationships and decision-making still matter most. He does not believe automation should remove responsibility from financial businesses. Instead, he sees it as a way to make good processes more consistent, provided the underlying product and operating model are strong enough to deserve being scaled.

That distinction matters because technology can amplify weaknesses just as easily as strengths. A poor process that is automated may simply fail faster, while a weak product distributed more efficiently can create larger problems rather than better outcomes. Freihofer therefore believes innovation has to begin with a clear commercial and client purpose. Technology should answer a specific question, whether that involves improving speed, increasing transparency, reducing unnecessary steps or helping clients understand the product they are using more clearly.

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His perspective is also influenced by the thousands of IBs and entrepreneurs he has worked with over the years. Freihofer has mentored introducing brokers who have gone on to build six, seven and even eight-figure incomes, giving him a close view of how technology can influence distribution as well as the brokerage itself. For those operators, technology can make it easier to manage relationships, understand performance and communicate with clients at greater scale. Freihofer believes this creates an opportunity for the entire brokerage ecosystem to become more connected, with technology improving the flow of information between traders, IBs and the financial companies serving them.

Artificial intelligence will almost certainly become part of that progression, but Freihofer approaches the subject with the same discipline he applies to other technologies. He is more interested in where AI creates measurable value than in adopting it simply because the market is talking about it. The potential applications are broad. AI may improve customer support, internal analysis, personalization, fraud monitoring, operational decision-making, and the way large volumes of information are interpreted, but Freihofer believes each use case still has to pass the same test: does it make the business or client experience materially better?

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That approach reflects how he thinks about financial innovation more generally. The future is not simply about making trading more technologically sophisticated because sophistication without usefulness can create more complexity rather than less. Freihofer believes the real opportunity lies in creating financial companies that use technology to become clearer, faster and more capable. That means combining innovation with strong economics, responsible leadership and an understanding of what traders and partners genuinely need from the financial infrastructure around them.

His own career increasingly sits at that intersection. What began with understanding how forex products were distributed has expanded into building businesses, developing systems and thinking more deeply about how technology can influence the next generation of financial companies.