Alleged Time Traveler Claims There Are No More Holidays in the Future "So no Halloween?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 5 2026, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash | @TikTok - @medusarose2491

Footage of a man claiming to be a time traveler from the year 3036 says that there aren't any more holidays. And there are throngs of folks who believe him, because there are a slew of people stating future calendars, starting in 2029, don't have dates reserved for traditional celebrations. This is despite several websites, like Time and Date, indicating that there are indeed specific dates dedicated to holidays.

Article continues below advertisement

However, if you're reading this, you're probably intrigued as to why this man is claiming there aren't any holidays. And the culprit is a family name you've probably heard of. The video begins with a sit-down interview of a man wearing a mask. "The Rothschild Corp.," he says at the top of the clip.

The purported time traveler continues. "We don't celebrate many holidays anymore. We have one known as the day of the United. Which was the merger of the three corporations. We have another, which is called the day of the Caring Ones," he says.

Article continues below advertisement

Then, he goes on to explain what this latter holiday entails. "Which is the first day the robot was online and placed inside of residents' homes." A text overlay in the TikTok explains why so many people are going bananas over the video.

Article continues below advertisement

"Seen a few TikToks questioning why there is no holidays on the calendar after 2029 ... y'all gotta go watch this documentary." The video she's referring to is Confessions of a Time Traveler - The Man from 3036, which is a 2020 science fiction piece listed on Amazon as a 38-minute documentary.

In it, he purportedly "explains the future in great detail." People who replied to the social media post discussed the dates listed on their own digital calendars. "Just checked my phone calendar and all holidays are gone starting July 2031," one wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @medusarose2491

Someone else said, "checked mine and mine stop in 2030." Whereas another person replied that "all of [theirs] are gone after December 2026." But there were others who said that the calendars they checked still had major holidays listed on them. "I just went to 2056 and all are there."

Article continues below advertisement

Another TikTok user wrote, "All my holidays are on my calendar after 2029." There were other folks who took issue with the interview snippet, noting that the person's manner of speaking was way too similar to the conversational patterns of folks today.

"I'm pretty sure that in 1,000 years English is going to sound very different than our modern English." Another person offered up a practical explanation as to why calendars years from now don't feature any data for specific holidays.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @medusarose2491

"They probably didn’t update the calendars yet because it’s a couple years in advance and we’re not even gonna be alive in 3036," they penned. Some perusal online indicates that there are folks who've had the same issue, but their gripes weren't centered around any speculation of massive changes to the way our global society.

Article continues below advertisement

One smartphone user on this Samsung discussion thread wrote in March of 2024 that their "calendar shows holidays up until April and after that the calendar does not show any holidays." Stumped, they turned to other users online for an answer.

Someone replied that this is due to Samsung's calendar functionality and that it doesn't inherently display any holiday information. And that if they wanted to get that data, they would have to sync their information from their Google account.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @medusarose2491

Other folks on this Android Central forum penned in 2020 that they also experienced holiday calendar syncing woes. As some mentioned, this issue could be attributed to holiday calendar functionality being disabled on their phone's calendar. Or that they synced their Samsung's default, no-holiday calendar, with their Google calendar.

Article continues below advertisement

If you run an Android device and use Google calendar, the tech company posted a guide on how to ensure they're visible here. The tech company advises folks to do the following: Open your Google calendar application Tap the three-stacked-line menu option, then go to Settings and then Holidays Select National Holidays Then pick your preferred region or country of origin Then select "All Holidays" or "Public holidays only" Once that's been selected, you hit OK and your selection will appear on your calendar

Source: TikTok | @medusarose2491